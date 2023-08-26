Parents of child (3) who ate cannabis-laced chocolate placed on probation

The pair were made the subject of a three-year probation order after they admitted a charge of wilfully exposing their child to harm.

The parents of a child who was hospitalised after eating a bar of chocolate laced with cannabis have both been placed on probation.

The 28-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, who can't be named to protect the identity of their son, were made the subject of a three-year probation order after they admitted a charge of wilfully exposing their child to harm.

Also handed a three-year probation order was the child's 31-year-old uncle, who pleaded guilty to a charge of causing or allowing a child to suffer harm.

At the time of the offence, the two-and-a-half-year-old boy was living in a house in west Belfast with his parents, uncle and grandmother.

Now aged four, he spent a period in intensive care and is now being cared for by foster parents with no lasting physical harm noted.

He was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital on the evening of June 21, 2021 after eating a cannabis-infused Wonka chocolate bar located in his uncle's bedroom.

Belfast Crown Court heard that upon arrival at the hospital, the youngster was extremely drowsy, was having trouble breathing - and his condition was deemed as 'life-threatening.'

His urine was tested and was found to contain traces of cannabis and after being treated in the recuss unit for critically ill children, he was later transferred to a paediatric intensive care unit.

The child's mother and father were spoken to by medics and made the case they had spent that day at the beach in Bangor with their son.

They said that after returning home, they put him down for a nap around 3pm and had trouble rousing him at around 10pm.

The couple also denied the presence of drugs in the family home and the possibility their son could have consumed cannabis.

It emerged that after the mobile phones of all three defendants were seized and examined, messages were located which indicated the couple became aware their child was ill at around 4pm on June 21.

The messages also revealed the couple had not been in Bangor that day, but had instead been in the family home, and that at around 10pm there were suspicions their son had ingested something.

Judge Philip Gilpin said: "Despite this, the parents did not volunteer this information to the medical staff and in fact, denied it when asked."

All three were arrested, the family home was searched and during interview, the couple admitted previous social service involvement due to the child's uncle's prior drug-taking.

Despite their initial denials, the man and woman have since each admitted a charge of child cruelty.

Judge Gilpin noted their failure to seek medical attention for their son at an earlier stage than they did - especially given the suspicions he had consumed the cannabis-laced chocolate.

The child's uncle tried to flee when he was approached and arrested by police, and when searched he was caught in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

He told police he raised the alarm with his family after believing his nephew had eaten one of his Wonka bars and subsequently pleaded guilty to a drugs charge and to causing or allowing a child to suffer serious harm.

Saying it was "serious offending to have brought drugs into a house where a child is present", Judge Gilpin said the chocolate bar was "easily accessible" in the uncle's room and was "attractive" to a child as it was "in the form of a chocolate bar".

Defence barristers for all three told Judge Gilpin each defendant had expressed remorse and shame for their actions.

The court also heard that the child's parents now have limited supervised contact with their son via social services and are hoping he will be returned to them permanently in the future.

As he passed sentence, Judge Gilpin said: "Having a child in your care is a significant responsibility and in this case all three defendants on this particular occasion failed in that significant responsibility and sadly caused harm to this child."