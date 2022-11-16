Paralysed ex-UVF man jailed after stubbing out lit cigarette on hospital nurse

Paul Parks, who served three years for terror offences in the 80s, was in shock as he was taken away in handcuffs

Paul Park 59, who deliberately stubbed out a cigarette on a nurse's finger said hes not able to serve the three-month jail sentence handed down by a judge because of his broken back.

An ex-UVF man who’s been left unable to walk is behind bars again after losing an appeal for stubbing out a lit fag on a hospital nurse.

Paul Parks, who served three years for terror offences in the Maze Prison in the 1980s, was in shock as he was taken away in handcuffs for a terrible attack on a nurse at Antrim Area Hospital earlier this year.

The 59-year-old, who needs a wheelchair to get around, told the nurse who had been treating him to “f*** off or I’ll show you what I can do” before stubbing a cigarette out in her right index finger.

Speaking to us last month he continued to deny he had deliberately stubbed the cigarette out on the staff nurse.

He also said he was dreading going to prison in his present state. However, at a County Court hearing this week a judge refused to lessen the sentence and instead sent a strong message to those who use violence against health workers – something which has been steadily rising over the last few years.

Parks whinged to us before his appeal: “I pleaded guilty because I was told if I didn’t, I could get a custodial sentence, so I was a bit shocked that I got one anyway even though I pleaded guilty.

“Look at me – I’m no threat to anyone. I have to get five injections every day for my diabetes. It takes me ten minutes just to answer the door. The shop is five minutes away but it takes me for ever to get there and back.

“I’ve lost eight stone and I’m in constant pain. I really hope I get the jail sentence suspended. I used to be a champion powerlifter and won a big championship in 2002. “I know it’s hard to believe looking at me now but it’s true.”

Parks was jailed for three months in September but released on bail to appeal his sentence – hoping he would avoid going back to prison, where he has been sent several times before.

But this week at Antrim Courthouse his appeal fell on deaf ears and instead a judge dismissed his bid for freedom and reaffirmed his three-month sentence.

It’s likely he’ll serve just six weeks behind bars and will be released just in time for Christmas.

A pal of Parks told the Sunday World: “He was expecting his medical condition would have saved him going to jail this time.

“He can’t walk and has diabetes, he’s in a really bad way. I know what he did was bad but he’s hardly a danger to society the way he is now.

“It’s bound to be costing a fortune to keep him in prison with all the medical needs he has. He’s done a lot of bad things but I feel sorry for him although ironically he might get better care inside prison.”

Parks lost the plot in February after he’d been told he couldn’t light up as there were people on the same ward in the hospital who were using oxygen and there was a risk of a fire or an explosion.

Parks had signed himself out from Antrim Area Hospital on February 28 but became angry when his taxi didn’t show up so lit a cigarette while still on the ward.

With other patients receiving oxygen therapy nearby – quite apart from a ban on smoking indoors – staff feared he was causing a fire risk so asked him to put it out.

Parks lashed out and a nurse was burned while he also threw a water jug and punched a fire alarm panel.

Defence counsel Neil Moore conceded that although Parks has Troubles-related convictions, “the Paul Parks who I appeared for ten years ago wasn’t this man who is before you today”.

“He accepts that his behaviour at that point was abhorrent,” said Mr Moore, submitting that as his diabetes had left him “close to a coma...his mind was clouded” at the time.

Parks was jailed for three months by the judge who said “in my view this is a deliberate attempt by you to injure the nurse”.

When we called at Parks McGarel Court pensioner’s bungalow in Larne he told us a

different version of events and said he regretted pleading guilty. He claims he was left with no choice but to spark up his rolled up ciggie – because nurses had refused to take him outside to spark up for four days.

“I smoke 60 a day,” says the Larne man who found himself in the hospital after going into a diabetic coma.

“I kept asking the nurses to take me outside and they kept saying they would, but they never did. This went on for four days, so I lost my head and just lit one up – I was desperate.”

In court it was claimed he had suffered a beating which left him paralysed.

“My legs just give way and last November. I fell down the stairs and was lying there for seven hours until my ex-wife found me.

“I’d no feeling below my neck. I’d broken my spine in four places,” Parks said.

He confirmed he used to be in the UVF during the 1980s and got three years for possession of a gun and membership of a prescribed organisation.

