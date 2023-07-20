‘Panicked’ driver (21) caught by garda after they deployed ‘stinger device’

Nathan Rock admitted uninsured and dangerous driving at the old N2 Ashbourne on January 3, 2022

A young driver who failed to stop for gardaí, driving at speed and crossing on to the wrong side of the road, was caught after officers deployed a stinger which burst the tyres on the car, a court has heard.

Nathan Rock had panicked when he saw gardaí because he knew there was an issue with his insurance on the car.

Judge Gerard Jones fined 21-year-old Rock €1,500 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

The defendant, of Milltown estate, Ashbourne, Co Meath, admitted uninsured and dangerous driving at the old N2 Ashbourne on January 3, 2022.

Garda Stefan Kilroy told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí were on mobile patrol around 1.50am when a vehicle drove past them at speed on the old N2.

He said gardaí followed the vehicle, and activated the blue lights and sirens, but the car failed to stop, driving in the direction of Oldtown.

The vehicle was driving at speeds of 80kmh and 100kmh, and crossed over the centre line on to the wrong side of the road a number of times.

Gda Kilroy said gardaí deployed a stringer, which burst all four tyres on the car.

Rock continued driving for a distance toward Ashbourne, passing Sam Dennigan’s, and he stopped after he drove toward a dead end.

Gda Kilroy said Rock was arrested and provided a blood sample to gardaí, but there was no alcohol or drugs in his system.

Gda Kilroy also said that a small amount of cannabis was found in Rock’s car.

The court heard Rock had never been in trouble before.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said Rock panicked when he saw gardaí, as there was an insurance issue with his car.

Mr MacLoughlin said Rock accepted his driving had been dangerous, but he had not been driving that fast, at a maximum of 100kmh.

Mr MacLoughlin said Rock, an apprentice electrician, was a young man who had made a split-second decision not to stop his car and had behaved very foolishly.

Rock wished to apologise to gardaí for his behaviour, the court heard.

The lawyer said Rock had told no one about the charges against him, and his mother would be horrified about his behaviour.

Mr MacLoughlin said this was a one-off incident, and he asked the judge to be as lenient as possible, saying he did not believe Rock would come to the attention of gardaí again.