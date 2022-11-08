Paedophile ex PSNI officer caught trying to meet children for sex online

Pervert Christopher Little (39) entered guilty pleas to nine charges — including attempting to have sex with a child

Christopher Little peers out of his skylight — © Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

A grinning paedophile policeman snared in a sting by his former colleagues has refused to discuss his offending as he nervously awaits sentencing for his crimes.

Ex-cop Christopher Little (39) entered guilty pleas to nine charges at Belfast Crown Court last month — including attempting to have sex with a child — and was released on bail pending sentence this month.

The former PSNI officer turned child abuser was collared by online police decoys in 2021 after being duped by fellow cops posing as young girls on the internet.

When approached at his plush seaside pad in the picturesque village of Groomsport, Co Down, Little did not initially answer the door.

However, the smiling sex offender later appeared by poking his head out of a skylight on the roof and addressed our reporter.

Christopher Little leaving court — © Photopress Belfast

Pervert Little, who was warned by a judge he faces jail time for his depraved crimes, said he was not interested in explaining how he went from policeman to paedophile.

He said: “I’m not being funny but why would anyone discuss this sort of thing,” before telling our reporter not to come back.

The former cop was placed on the sex offenders’ register on October 11 after admitting a host of offences at Belfast Crown Court.

He admitted four counts of attempted sexual communication with a child, three counts of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child, one count of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and a charge of possessing an indecent image of a child.

He had also faced a further three charges including causing or inciting child prostitution to which he pleaded not guilty.

However, prosecutors advised Judge Neil Rafferty KC those three offences were being left on the books and would not be proceeded with.

Defence barrister Sean Mullan told the court pre-sentence reports including a psychological assessment were being sought.

Judge Rafferty addressed Little and told him it was in his best interests to work closely with probation services ahead of sentencing.

He agreed to release Little on continuing bail but said this was “no indication” of what the outcome will be before indicating a prison sentence “may be inevitable”.

Due to the nature of the offences, the judge ruled, Little was placed on the sex offenders’ register immediately.

His length of time on the register will be determined at his sentencing hearing this month.

Although no details of Little’s offending emerged in the Crown Court, a previous magistrates hearing was told the ‘female children’ involved were actually police decoys.

Following Little’s last appearance in court, a PSNI spokesperson said the defendant “is no longer employed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, nor has any links to the Police Service estate”.

An earlier court heard how he had made and possessed an indecent image of a child in May 2020, the title of which is too graphic to publish.

He also attempted to communicate sexually with what he believed were female children but were in fact police decoys using online cyphers.