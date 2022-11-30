Paedophile ex-Celtic youth coach Jim McCafferty dies in Scottish prison

Paedophile ex-Celtic youth coach Jim McCafferty has died behind bars after catalogue of abuse against young boys, The Scottish Sun has reported.

In 2018 McCafferty received a jail sentence at Belfast Crown Court for sexual offences against a boy in Northern Ireland over a three-year period from December 2012-15.

McCafferty had lived in Glasgow before moving to Northern Ireland.

The 76-year-old former youth coach died at HMP Glenochil in Clackmannanshire.

McCafferty was convicted in 2019 for a string of historic sex offences against young boys.

He was jailed for six years and nine months at Edinburgh High Court over the offences.

The former kitman faced charges related to paedophile activity against children under 16.

He admitted preying on ten teenage boys between 1972 and 1996 — including one attack carried out at Celtic Park.

The charges included 15 counts of indecently assaulting a child under 16 and four charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards children.

Prison bosses have confirmed officers have been notified of McCafferty's death, which happened on November 19.

A report will also be made to the Procurator Fiscal and a Fatal Accident Inquiry is due to be held.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson told The Sun: "James McCafferty, 76, a prisoner at HMP Glenochil, has died on Saturday, 19 November 2022.

"He was convicted at Edinburgh High Court in 2019. Police Scotland have been notified and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

"A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course."