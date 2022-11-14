Paedophile boxer Ciaran McAuley convicted of grooming 14-year-old boy- his fourth victim

The hulking predator is serving six years for dragging an 11-year-old boy down an alleyway and sexually assaulting him

A dangerous paedophile who boxed for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games has been convicted of grooming a 14-year-old-boy — his FOURTH known victim.

Ciaran McAuley appeared at Belfast Crown Court via video-link from Magilligan Prison to admit inciting the child to engage in sexual activity.

The hulking predator is serving a six-year sentence for dragging an 11-year-old boy down an alleyway and sexually assaulting him. The 2019 attack occurred just days after he had been freed from jail, having served a sentence for an earlier child sex offence.

In court last Tuesday, McAuley (34) was caged for 12 months for his latest crimes.

Judge Donna McColgan, who branded him a “serious sexual offender, predator and recidivist”, explained how he used a fake Facebook profile to contact the 14-year-old, who he sent a friend request.

His victim accepted, not knowing his new pal was in fact one of Northern Ireland’s most notorious paedophiles.

McAuley claimed to be aged 19 and sent the youngster images of himself.

Although the matter was reported to the police in 2015, it has only now been dealt with by the courts.

Probation reports presented to the judge evaluated McAuley as presenting a high likelihood of reoffending and posing a serious risk of harm to others.

The court was told that a custody extension order means the pervert boxer can be kept behind bars until 2031. However, he is entitled to be assessed for release by parole commissioners next year.

McAuley was moved to Magilligan in 2020 after being convicted of attacking an officer at the high-security Maghaberry Prison.

He was handed a five-month jail sentence for grabbing his victim by the throat and punching him several times after objecting to a drugs search.

Although hated, other inmates are wary of getting on his wrong side because of his short-temper and fighting ability.

McAuley, from the Ardoyne area of north Belfast, was a champion amateur boxer in his youth, tipped for a glittering professional career.

In 2006, aged just 18, he fought for Northern Ireland in the Commonwealth Games. His achievements were celebrated, but fight fans who cheered him on were soon registering their disgust when he was exposed as a child sex predator.

McAuley was first caged for two years in December 2015 after carrying out a sex attack on a nine-year-old boy in the New Lodge area of Belfast as he was walking home from a funfair, chasing the boy down an alley and abusing him.

While on bail for these offences, he sent naked pictures of himself to a 13-year-old boy via the internet and asked for intimate photographs in return.

After getting out of prison in June 2019 the serial sex offender abused an 11-year-old within days of his release.

He dragged his terrified victim, who started hyperventilating, down an alley off Belfast’s Ormeau Road, telling him: “Be quiet or I’ll hurt you.”

Having carried out a sex act, he kissed the schoolboy on the cheek and threatened to kill him if he told anyone what had happened, before leaving.