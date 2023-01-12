Paedo mum-of-two Eleanor Moore back behind bars after being repeatedly caught with teen victim

The ex care worker pervert breached bail five times in contacting the boy she abused

This is the paedophile who is back behind bars after repeatedly being caught with her “besotted” teenage victim in defiance of her bail conditions.

Sick mum-of-two Eleanor Moore (29), who is awaiting sentence for abusing the boy, was remanded at Omagh Magistrates’ Court last week for at least her fifth breach of bail in relation to the child.

The court heard the pervert contacted the male victim after her bail conditions had been relaxed so she could socialise over Christmas.

The former care worker who now works for a property management firm was taken into custody and is due to re-appear later this month.

We approached Moore about her crimes shortly before she went back into custody and she lied about meeting with her teenage victim, denied being herself and ran away from our reporter.

Asked if she would like to apologise to the boy and his family she screamed, “Go f*** yourself!” as she fled before associates of hers threatened our man.

At Dungannon Crown Court Moore, of Craigavon Park, Fintona, had earlier admitted sexually touching the boy, knowing he was aged under 16, between November 2020 and February 2021.

She further accepted sexual communication with the child for her own gratification between similar dates.

The court previously heard Social Services alerted police to concerns around Moore’s engagement with the boy in early 2022.

She was arrested and later released on bail terms which included no contact with the child, however, she breached this several times.

On each occasion, Moore was found with the victim who had been repeatedly reported as missing from home.

Examination of Moore’s phone later revealed sexual communications with the child.

Following a later arrest for a different bail breach, a detective told a court: “There is a high risk of child sexual exploitation as he appears besotted.”

Having been returned for trial in June 2022, Moore was arrested the following month after police observed the boy sitting in a car parked in her driveway. On that occasion bail was refused after a detective pointed to public disorder risks due to general feelings around child sexual offences.

In addition, they said: “Social Services have made numerous reports of the defendant continuing to engage with the child. It’s evident she shows no regard for bail conditions despite her arrest for serious sexual offences with a child.”

Following a short remand in custody, Moore was re-admitted to bail after a defence barrister assured the court she had “no intention of having any contact with the child.”

When her guilty pleas were entered in the matters last month, Judge Brian Sherrard ordered pre-sentence reports and instructed Moore to sign the sex offenders register.

Her barrister also successfully applied for her 10pm curfew to be pushed back to 1am “to allow her to socialise over Christmas”.

Despite her assurances to the court, she went on to contact the boy again before being remanded.