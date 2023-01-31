Paedo mum Eleanor Moore posts images of victim online two days after she’s spared jail

Moore was handed a two-year probation order earlier this month for sexual touching and communication with the boy

A paedophile mother-of-two posted images of her teenage victim on social media days after being spared jail for sexually abusing him.

Eleanor Moore was handed a two-year probation order earlier this month for sexual touching and communication with the boy between November 2020 and March 2021.

The 29-year-old, from Craigavon Park in Fintona, Co Tyrone, was also given a Sexual Offences Prevention Order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years.

Despite the court orders and being fortunate not to find herself behind bars, a defiant Moore uploaded a series of images to social media of herself and the victim just two days after she walked out of Dungannon Crown Court.

The images were also shared by Moore’s mother, who posted a message online in defence of her paedophile daughter, saying the affair had “wrecked” her family.

She added: “Hello everyone. I do not support anyone who abuses children. Everyone has a right to their opinion. I just want to tell you [mine].

“Eleanor Moore is my daughter. I just want to let you all know that social services were aware of the contact between the victim and Eleanor, as [were] the parents.

“They [Moore and the teenage boy] were not allowed to be on their own. They [the parents] should have stopped it, so now my family is wrecked.

“[There] is more to this story, but I will leave it alone. Just to say, the child is 18 in July.”

Incredibly, friends and relatives expressed sympathy for Moore in comments underneath the post, with her mother thanking well-wishers for their support.

Moore’s sentencing on January 20 sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning why she had escaped with a probation order rather than being handed a prison term.

The Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service was asked if it intended to appeal but did not respond.

Moore has been in and out of police custody several times in recent months after repeatedly being caught with her “besotted” teenage victim in defiance of her bail conditions.

The former care worker, who now works for a well-known housing and social care provider, breached bail at least five times while she was being prosecuted for abusing the boy.

Dungannon Crown Court previously heard how social services alerted police to concerns about Moore’s contact with the boy early last year.

She was arrested and then bailed on the condition she had no contact with her victim, but she breached this order multiple times.

Examination of her phone later revealed sexual communication with the child.

After she was arrested for breaching her bail terms, a detective told a court: “There is a high risk of child sexual exploitation as he appears besotted.”

Having been returned for trial in June last year, Moore was arrested the following month after police observed the boy sitting in a car parked in her driveway.

On that occasion, bail was refused after a detective pointed to public disorder risks due to public outrage over child sexual offences.

The police officer said: “Social services have made numerous reports of the defendant continuing to engage with the child.

“It’s evident that she shows no regard for bail conditions despite her arrest for serious sexual offences with a child.”

Following a short spell in custody, Moore was released on bail again in December after a defence barrister told a court her client had “no intention of having any contact with the child”.