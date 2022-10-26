Paedo jailed for assaulting boy (8) gets eight more months for abusing three kids in Ireland

Scott Light is serving a three year sentence in Wales for sexually assaulting a boy (8) in the toilets of a bowling alley last year

A predator who sexually abused three victims 15 years ago when he was a teenager has been handed an eight-month jail sentence.

Scott Light, who is a prisoner in a Welsh jail, will only begin to serve that when he has finished the three-year sentence he is currently serving.

The 33-year-old was in Northern Ireland between March and July 2006, when he indecently assaulted the two boys and a girl.

At the time, Light was 15 years old. His victims were just five, six and seven when he subjected them to inappropriate touching.

The court in Craigavon was told the offences had a “huge impact” on their mental health and would continue to do so for the rest of their lives.

The judge said while Light’s age at the time decreased his culpability, “he has gone on to commit further offences of a similar nature against children. That’s why he is serving a three-year sentence in Wales”.

Light, from Mary Street in Aberdare, was not in court for the hearing but appeared via videolink from prison.

He confessed to five counts of indecent assault and three of having indecent images of children.

In relation to his crimes in Wales, the three-year sentence was imposed in June after the pervert admitted sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy in the toilets of a bowling alley in December last year.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how his behaviour had caused one family to be so concerned that they asked staff to move them because he was “creeping the children out”.

A short time later, a little boy ran to tell his parents what had happened in the toilets.

The pervert’s other offence was committed in 2017 when he was working for a railway network.

When he was being investigated for that, cops uncovered 2,000 indecent images of children, and when he admitted attempted voyeurism and possessing indecent images of children, Light was handed an 18-month sentence.

In Craigavon court last week, Judge Lynch said he was not imposing a Sexual Offences Prevention Order because Light was already subject to one in his native Wales.