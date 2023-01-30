Paedo businessman caught secretly recording child says he’s been ‘crucified’ over videos

Father of four Charles Campbell admitted installing a hidden camera to secretly record indecent images of a child

A paedophile businessman and father-of-four has admitted installing a hidden camera to secretly record indecent images of a child.

Charles Campbell appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to making and possessing an indecent image of a child between March and October last year.

The 54-year-old previously admitted another seven charges, including two counts of installing equipment for voyeurism and two counts of secretly recording another person in a private act.

He also admitted attempting to possess and make an indecent image of a child and attempted voyeurism, with all offences having been committed between January 2018 and October 2021.

The businessman, who operates CC Engineering on Mantlin Road, near Kesh, appeared in the dock in a dark blue suit, white shirt and tie. He spoke only to enter his guilty pleas.

The matter was adjourned for sentencing next week, with the defendant, who is not required to attend the hearing, walking free on continuing bail.

Speaking to our reporter after his court appearance, an unrepentant Campbell said he had pleaded guilty on legal advice and claimed he was being “crucified” for his offending.

“I have been convicted for having pictures and videos,’’ he added.

“It’s cost me £30,000, and to bring it to trial, that would’ve kept going up and up.

“It would’ve cost me another £30,000 in solicitors and barristers because I don’t get Legal Aid.”

When asked if he would like to apologise to his victim, he said: “Not really, no. I’ll be having nothing to do with them and steering clear of them.”

He added that he was hoping for a suspended sentence.

The former welder and plant fitter operates his quarry services businesses with two of his sons.

There is no suggestion they are linked to his criminality.

The firm is described online as “a family-run quarry engineering company consisting of a proud father and two sons”.

“Established in 2008, CC Engineering has over 40 years of experience in the industry, expertise that has continued to be passed down for generations,” the description continues.

According to his Facebook profile, Campbell is an ex-pupil of the Royal School in Co Cavan and a Manchester United fan.

The paedophile, from Mantlin Road, will be sentenced on Friday.