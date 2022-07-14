Paedo attended Twelfth while banned from being 30 metres from any child event, court told

Notorious Co Fermanagh paedophile Robert Liddle ‘made no efforts to limit interaction with children at the event’

A notorious Co Fermanagh paedophile has appeared before a special court sitting following his arrest for alleged offending at a Twelfth demonstration.

Robert John Liddle is charged with attending a Twelfth demonstration at which there were females under the age of 18 without prior approval of his designated risk manager.

Liddle (74), from Moorlough Road, Lisnaskea, appeared by video-link from police custody at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court where a detective constable said the charge could be connected.

She explained that Liddle is a convicted paedophile and part of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) conditions ban him from being within 30 metres of any child-centred facility or attraction.

At 10.20am yesterday, Liddle was observed in the Castlecaulfield demonstration area.

When arrested he replied: “If I had gone to Enniskillen would it have meant the same thing?”

Objecting to bail, the detective said Liddle remains under an SOPO, which he has breached eight times, the most recent being dealt with by a suspended sentence at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court in January.

The detective continued: “He made no efforts to limit interaction with children at the event, which had many child-focused attractions such as bouncy castles and ice-cream vans. He has to act responsibly to actively remove himself from any situation by which the SOPO could be breached.”

It was disclosed that on July 11, Liddle had discussed the Twelfth parade with his designated risk manager and was reminded he could not be in the vicinity of female children.

However, he did not indicate he would be attending the demonstration.

Liddle was not legally represented at court and stated he had been unable to contact his solicitor.

District Judge Alana McSorley refused bail and ordered Liddle to be remanded in custody to appear again by video-link at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court later this month.