Owner of Kildare toxic dump jailed over waste breaches that cost State €60m to clean

File photo: The fire at Kerdiffstown dump near Naas in January 2011.

A former waste company owner has been sentenced to three years in jail over breaches at a landfill site that have cost the State more than €60m to clean up.

Tony Dean owned the Kerdiffstown dump near Naas, Co Kildare, where a toxic blaze burned for a month in 2011, causing severe pollution at the site and surrounding areas.

Judge Melanie Greally said he had prioritised profit over environmental protection and created a severe hazard for the neighbouring community.

Dean was convicted on three breaches of waste management laws by accepting waste volumes far in excess of what his licence allowed, and then handling it in a manner likely to cause environmental harm.

Judge Greally sentenced him to three years on each count, with the final year suspended, and all sentences to run concurrently.

He is the first person to be sent to jail for waste management offences and possibly the first to be jailed in a case taken by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Mr Dean (70), of Woodhaven, Milltown, Dublin, was found guilty of the offences dated to the period between October 2003 and November 2008.

He had a licence to operate the landfill site at Kerdiffstown under his company Nephin Trading, but accepted excessive volumes of waste.

The EPA intervened in 2004 but he continued to bring in more waste.

The court was told that an extra 150,000 cubic metres of waste, forming a pile 116 metres high, accumulated even after EPA intervention.

The area of the landfill site where it accumulated was permeable soil that was not lined and liquidised waste leached into the land while dangerous gases built up as the waste material decomposed.

Judge Greally said that Mr Dean’s motivation was financial.

“Increasing profit was prioritised at the expense of compliance – Mr Dean was the beneficiary of the profit,” Judge Greally said.

Mr Dean abandoned the site in 2010 and the next year a major fire broke out there which burned for a month and cost the State €11.5 million to put out.

In total, €61.5m has been spent cleaning up the site, removing the waste and remediating it into a public park.

Mr Dean was not convicted in relation to the fire because he was not involved with it at the time.

Judge Greally pointed out that the offences of which he was convicted carried prison sentences of up to 10 years and severe fines but evidence had already been heard that Mr Dean had no money and would be unable to pay.

She said his offending was in the mid-range but she took into account his age and his recent heart procedure.

She said prison would present a significant challenge for him.

She also said it was notable that the person responsible for the day-to-day running of the dump had escaped conviction.

Ted Nealon, a former EPA inspector and Mr Dean’s business partner, was prosecuted but found not guilty after legal argument.

The Supreme Court overturned that ruling but directed no further prosecution take place because of the passage of time.

Dr Tom Ryan, Director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement, said the case sent a powerful warning to those engaged in environmental crime.

“Waste crime can cause harm to the environment and public health and have significant consequences for the taxpayer.," he said.

"This conviction is a vindication of the resilient efforts of the State authorities working together for the public good over almost two decades.

"It sends a powerful warning to companies and their directors – those engaging in criminal activity which puts the environment and public health at risk will be held to account.”