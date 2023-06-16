Overtaking driver who narrowly avoided head-on collision fined €300 and given two-year ban
Patru Caldarar only avoided a head-on crash when he quickly pulled back on to his side of the road, and the oncoming car swerved out of the way.
A driver nearly collided head-on with an oncoming car as he attempted to overtake another vehicle on a very sharp bend, a court has heard.
Judge Dermot Dempsey described Caldarar’s driving as “reckless”. The judge fined him €300 and banned him from driving for two years.
The defendant (21), of Rockfield, Convent Lane, Rush, admitted dangerous driving at Whitestown Road in Rush on January 3, 2022.
Judge Dempsey refused to accept a plea to the lesser charge of careless driving, saying Caldarar was tailgating and overtook before a serious bend. He was a lucky man that there was not a serious collision, the judge said.
Garda Alan Govern told Swords District Court that Caldarar was driving in excess of the speed limit, and came up behind a car, and started flashing its lights at the driver.
He overtook the vehicle on a sharp bend, crossing over the continuous white lane, and where he had no visibility.
Gda Govern said a car was coming in the opposite direction, and a collision was only avoided when that car pulled in to avoid Caldarar, who cut back in to his side of the road.
The court heard Caldarar had no previous convictions.
Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said no one was injured and there were no damages to the vehicles. Caldarar’s documents were in order, she said.
Ms D’Arcy said Caldarar was working for a fruit and vegetable company, and he would find it very difficult to get to work without a car.
