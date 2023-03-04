‘Overprotective’ mum banned from driving is spared jail for being uninsured

Jennifer Byrne (42) already had four previous convictions for the same offence and had been disqualified from driving a month before gardaí caught her again, a court heard.

A BANNED driver was being an “overprotective mother” when she drove without insurance to pick up her teenage daughter, who had left the house unaccompanied.

Jennifer Byrne (42) already had four previous convictions for the same offence and had been disqualified from driving a month before gardaí caught her again, a court heard.

She was spared jail after her defence told Blanchardstown District Court Byrne was a lone parent and there were “exceptional circumstances”.

Judge Ciaran Liddy gave her a three-month suspended sentence and banned her for another six years. Byrne, of Lealand Drive, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a licence. Stopped

The court was told gardaí stopped the accused driving a Ford Focus on Nangor Road, Clondalkin on May 27 last year.

She told gardaí her licence was at home before admitting she was banned. Byrne had four previous convictions for uninsured driving and was put off the road for four years and given a one-month suspended sentence in April last year.

At the time of the offence, Byrne still had her car parked in the driveway and made a decision to get into it and follow her daughter “in the heat of the moment”, her solicitor Lorraine Stephens said.

She said it was a “cautionary tale” and asked Judge Liddy to consider the circumstances “exceptional”.

Byrne had since surrendered the car and the temptation to use it was gone, Ms Stephens added.

Judge Liddy said the accused was deserving of a prison sentence but suspended it for a year.