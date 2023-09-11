Over a dozen charged with money laundering, theft and drug offences in north Dublin

As part of Operation Satailt, gardaí have charged 14 men and four women while one teenager was referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

Over a dozen people have been charged following a probe into money laundering profits made from drug dealing, intimidation and extortion.

As part of Operation Satailt, gardaí have charged 14 men and four women while one teenager was referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

The 18 individuals due before Dublin District Court this morning are charged with over 80 offences relating to money laundering, theft, and possession of drugs for sale or supply.

A garda spokesperson said: “As a result of an ongoing operation targeting persons benefiting from the proceeds of crime in the North Dublin area, 18 people are due to appear before Dublin District Courts this morning, Monday, September 11, 2023.”

Operation Satailt is a dedicated response by An Garda Síochána, targeting money laundering and the proceeds of crime by focusing on persons who have profited from drug dealing, drug related intimidation and extortion.