‘Out of it’ man tried to headbutt garda during drug search in station

Colm Browne (38) admitted possession of 87 alprazolam tablets as well as resisting arrest.

A self-employed man who was brought to a garda station for his own safety because he was “out of it” lashed out at gardaí and tried to headbutt an officer when they attempted to search him, a court has heard.

Colm Browne (38) claimed that he had bought alprazolam tablets in bulk because it was not safe going into the areas where drugs were for sale.

He denied that he planned to sell the drug, claiming that he had suffered with anxiety for years, and was forced to buy the drug on the street because he had been weaned off them by doctors.

Judge Patricia Cronin ordered a probation report and adjourned sentencing to October.

Swords District Court heard it was now taking 18 weeks for the Probation Service to prepare a probation report.

The defendant, of Brookdale Green, Rivervalley, Swords, admitted possession of alprazolam, as well as resisting arrest. He was also found guilty of having the drug for the purposes of sale or supply.

Garda Philip Walsh told the court that gardaí were on patrol in Broadmeadows estate in Swords around 2am on September 15, 2022, when they came across Browne, who was heavily intoxicated.

Gda Walsh said Browne was taken to Swords garda station, where he was brought to a room to be searched.

When gardaí tried to search Browne, he lashed out and tried to headbutt Garda Christopher Bellew, the court heard.

Gda Walsh said Browne had to be restrained by officers, and when he was searched, gardaí found blister packs of medication concealed in his trousers.

Gda Walsh said the medication was analysed, and it was found to be the drug alprazolam, a type of benzodiazepine. The street value of the drug was €174.

In his evidence, Browne denied he had the drug for sale or supply, claiming he had bought the drug in bulk for himself because it was unsafe going into areas where drug dealing took place.

However, Browne accepted the tablets, some 87, were not for his immediate personal use.

He said they helped calm him down. Browne’s defence lawyer said her client had some addiction issues but was not a danger to society.

He had suffered with anxiety for years, and had counselling before the Covid pandemic.

He had been on prescription medication for his anxiety but had twice been weaned off it by doctors, the court heard.

Browne also apologised for his behaviour on the night, saying it was “out of order”.