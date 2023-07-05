‘Out of control’ granddad (54) screamed at staff before driving off in rental car

Paul Corcoran pleaded guilty to unauthorised taking of the vehicle and stealing its key

An irate car rental customer screamed aggressively at staff in a row over the price before stealing the key and driving off in the car.

Grandfather Paul Corcoran (56) took the car without permission from the rental office after maintaining he was being charged double in a dispute that “escalated out of control”.

Judge Treasa Kelly said Corcoran’s bad behaviour had been unacceptable and gave him a three-month suspended sentence, on condition that he continues to attend anger management.

She also fined him €300.

Corcoran of Monastery Gate Green, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to unauthorised taking of the vehicle and stealing its key at Easirent, Airport Business Park, Cloghran on January 10, last year.

A garda sergeant said Corcoran’s rental car had been due back at 12pm and when he returned it after that time, he became aggressive in a disagreement over the price.

He drove to Swords Garda Station where he left the car, but kept the key which was never returned.

Corcoran had previous convictions for theft and assault.

Defence solicitor Lorraine Stephens said the accused had requested a rental time extension online and was given a price but he could not do it online and attended the office instead.

He was then given twice the price and there was “an exchange of words,” she said.

Corcoran was under “extreme pressure” at the time and took his frustration out on the staff.

It was bad behaviour but it was not the type of car-taking offence the court would usually see, she said.

“He wholly accepts that he overreacted, he felt aggrieved and had difficulty maintaining his temper,” Ms Stephens said.

He accepted the staff were innocent and just doing their job.

Corcoran drove away to protect his wife who was becoming upset as the situation escalated out of control. He had since lost the car key.

Suspending the sentence, Judge Kelly said the accused was “very badly behaved”, it was totally unacceptable and it was a very unpleasant incident for the staff.