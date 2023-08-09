‘Out-of-control’ Dublin pensioner told gardaí he would ‘s**t on their car’

Alfie Tobin (65) was “drunk out of his mind” when he threatened a garda

A pensioner who repeatedly gave gardaí ”dogs abuse” has been warned by a judge that the courts will not tolerate his “out-of-control” behaviour.

Judge Michele Finan told him to see his doctor about therapy for alcohol use and adjourned the case for a year.

Tobin, of Summer Street North, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to garda obstruction, threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and public intoxication.

Dublin District Court heard at 8.55pm on April 9, gardaí were called to Beaumont Road where the accused was threatening and abusive to them. He was under the influence, was unsteady on his feet and slurring his words when he squared up to the gardaí.

Clenching his fists, he aggressively told the gardaí: “go f**k yourselves” and “f**k off” multiple times in front of passers-by and people at a bus stop.

He told the gardaí: “I’m going to s**t on your car and wipe my s**t.”

Separately, he became aggressive when gardaí found him lying drunk on a cul de sac at Ferrycarrig Road, Coolock.

At Clonshaugh Avenue, Coolock, on April 11, gardaí saw Tobin stumbling in front of oncoming traffic. He was unable to tell the gardaí his name, where he was going or where he had come from.

The accused had worked for a recycling company, his barrister Vanessa Frawley said.

Judge Finan said the accused had been “drunk out of his mind” and “gave dog’s abuse to the gardaí”.

The court would not tolerate this “out of control carry on,” she said.

The judge said she could understand a one-off but the accused had done this repeatedly.