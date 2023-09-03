Orangewoman admits assaulting four people during drunken brawl on Jet2 flight

She is further charged with threatening air crew, endangering an aircraft, damaging a bathroom belonging to Jet2 and failing to obey the lawful command of a pilot

A boozy mum-of-two charged with endangering an aircraft during a brawl on board a Jet2 flight admitted assaulting four people and being drunk on a plane — but had nothing to say for herself outside court afterwards.

Heather Anne McCarroll (38) entered guilty pleas to four counts of assault and getting on an aircraft while intoxicated during a summons hearing in Ballymena on Monday.

She is further charged with threatening air crew, endangering an aircraft, damaging a bathroom belonging to Jet2 and failing to obey the lawful command of a pilot.

No pleas were entered for these charges; however McCarroll’s solicitor said he expected the outstanding matters to be resolved following discussions between counsel.

Heather McCarroll leaving court last week

Sitting in the public gallery of Ballymena Courthouse, a sheepish-looking McCarroll watched on as her brief told the court: “This is one of those air rage cases, I have consulted with her and there is a bit of a mixed position.

“There are guilty pleas to the assaults and being intoxicated on the aircraft. Ms McCarroll has a pretty straightforward attitude to these charges.

“However, we are going to write to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to the outstanding counts, I don’t think it’s going to trouble the court.”

He also told the court there is a psychiatric assessment in relation to Ms McCarroll which will form part of the defence case.

The matter was adjourned until next month and outside court McCarroll, from Cullybackey, Co Antrim, declined to answer questions over her mid-air antics.

When approached by our man and asked if she regretted the incident or wanted to apologise, a tight-lipped McCarroll flounced away while a male companion attempted to intervene.

Orange lillies greet visitors to Heather McCarroll's home

On her Facebook profile McCarroll, who flogs perfumes and beauty products on social media, describes herself as “Mummy to 2 beautiful boys. Frenchie Mama. NWM Leader. Travel Obsessed. Sun Worshipper.”

According to her account she is a proud Orangewoman and Ballymena United fan, even growing Orange lillies outside her front door for this year’s Twelfth, and posing for a picture with a bandsman’s hat on.

She lists her employment as being team leader for a large accountancy firm and also working with a popular online ‘multi-level marketing’ company.

On her Facebook page she has advertised various cosmetics for sale including a range of perfumes, dietary supplements and tanning products.

Some of the brands advertised on her social media include global names like Gucci, YSL, Paco Rabanne, Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co.