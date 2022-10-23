Once-feared hardman linked to notorious murder caught dealing sleeping tablets

Cooper has spent most of his adult life in prison

A once-feared underworld hardman who was linked to an infamous gangland murder has fallen on hard times and has been caught dealing sleeping tablets.

Jeremy Cooper (56), originally from Dublin’s north inner city but of no fixed abode, was once a major gangland criminal who was involved in the kidnapping of a drug dealer who was tortured and killed in the mid-1990s.

He was also part of a ruthless gang who carried out terrifying home invasions in the 1990s and had links to well-known gang leaders, including Brian Rattigan and John Gilligan.

However, in recent years Cooper, who is a drug addict, has been reduced to working as a street dealer selling small quantities of zopiclone sleeping tablets, known as zimmos.

Cooper, who has 79 previous convictions for offences including drug dealing, armed robbery and false imprisonment, appeared in Dublin District Court where he received a six-month suspended sentence for selling the tablets.

The court heard gardaí were on patrol at Amiens Street in the north of the city on May 9, 2020.

They saw Cooper engaged in a drug transaction, handing over a tray of zopiclone tablets to a drug addict.

Cooper was detained for a search. Six trays of zopiclone were found. He also had €150 in cash in a sock.

Cooper has spent most of his adult life in prison.

He was involved in one of the most notorious crimes of the 1990s when he was a part of a gang who abducted Mark Dwyer, who was blamed for the disappearance of 40,000 ecstasy tablets imported by a gang led by ‘Cotton Eye’ Joe Delaney.

Cooper was one of three armed and masked men who burst into Mr Dwyer’s flat in Ballybough in Dublin and tied him up before taking him to a house, where he was tortured.

Dwyer’s body was found dumped in a field in Scribblestown Lane, Finglas with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Delaney’s son Scott was found bound and gagged beside the body, but he later admitted this was a ruse.

Joe and Scott Delaney were later convicted of the murder. Cooper was initially charged with murder but the murder charge was dropped after he agreed to plead guilty to false imprisonment.

He received a 12-year sentence for his involvement. Cooper also received a 14-year sentence for a horrific home invasion in Tipperary in May 1997.

He pleaded guilty to falsely imprisoning the family of five at their home in Cloneen, near Clonmel.