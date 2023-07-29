Once-feared gangster jailed for selling €400 worth of sleeping tablets

The court heard Cooper had 90 previous convictions for offences including sale and supply of drugs.

Jeremy Cooper was caught with more than €400 of tablets

​A drug dealer caught selling sleeping tablets on the street had got involved after his own prescription was stopped because he had been using them for too long.

Jeremy Cooper (54) was found with more than €400 of tablets when he ran from gardaí and was caught after a chase, a court heard.

Judge Patricia Cronin jailed him for six months but made it concurrent to a sentence he is already serving.

Cooper, from Sean Treacy House in Dublin’s north inner city, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for sale or supply.

Garda David O’Callaghan said he was on routine patrol in Summerhill on December 2, 2021, when he saw the accused in a suspicious transaction.

Cooper ran from the garda, who caught and searched him. The accused was found with €404 of zopiclone tablets and was arrested and brought to Mountjoy garda station.

The court heard Cooper had 90 previous convictions for offences including sale and supply of drugs. He had been given a 12-year sentence in 2008.

The Sunday World previously revealed how Cooper was once a major gangland criminal who was involved in the kidnapping of a drug dealer who was tortured and killed in the mid-1990s.

He was a part of a gang who abducted Mark Dwyer, who was blamed for the disappearance of 40,000 ecstasy tablets imported by a gang led by ‘Cotton Eye’ Joe Delaney.

"Cotton Eye" Joe Delaney

Cooper was initially charged with murder but the murder charge was dropped after he agreed to plead guilty to false imprisonment.

He received a 12-year sentence for his involvement. Cooper also received a 14-year sentence for a horrific home invasion in Tipperary in May 1997.

Cooper was one of three armed and masked men who burst into Mr Dwyer’s flat in Ballybough in Dublin and tied him up before taking him to a house, where he was tortured.

He also had links to well-known gang leaders, including Brian Rattigan and John Gilligan.

However, this week a court heard how Cooper was now involved in petty street dealing.

Cooper had been prescribed sleeping tablets and had been on the prescription for a long period of time, his solicitor Daniel Hanahoe said.

His GP said he had been on it too long and stopped the prescription, after which Cooper began buying the drug on the street. He accumulated a debt and started selling it as a result.

The accused was already serving another sentence when he appeared in court, with a release date in March next year.

Judge Cronin sentenced him to six months but said she would not make it consecutive.