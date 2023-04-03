Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Drug-dealing gunman sentenced to life for murder of girl (9)

Thomas Cashman (34) was found guilty last week of the schoolgirl’s murder

Thomas Cashman (34) who has been jailed for a minimum of 42 years, for murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel Photo: Merseyside Police/PA Wire — © PA

A man has been sentenced to life with a minimum of 42 years in prison for the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in her Liverpool home.

Thomas Cashman (34) was found guilty last week of murdering the schoolgirl and the wounding with intent of her mother Cheryl Korbel (46).

The shooting occurred after he chased convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee into their home in the Dovecot area of the city on August 22 last year.

Cashman admitted being a “high-level” cannabis dealer but had denied being the gunman in the fatal shooting during the 19-day trial at Manchester Crown Court.

But the jury found him guilty of murdering Olivia on Thursday. He was also convicted of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, the attempted murder of Nee and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The court heard he had been “scoping out” Nee, the intended target, on the day of the shooting and lay in wait for him, armed with two guns, as he watched a football match at the house of a friend.

Footage played to the jury showed the gunman, wearing tracksuit bottoms which matched a pair worn by Cashman, chasing Nee up Kingsheath Avenue and firing three shots.

The jury was told Nee ran towards the open door of Olivia‘s family home, after Ms Korbel came out to see what the noise was, and the fatal shot was fired through the front door.

It hit Ms Korbel in the wrist as she tried to shut the door and struck Olivia in the chest.

During the trial, the jury was told the schoolgirl ran downstairs after hearing shots outside, saying “I’m scared mummy, I’m scared.”

Cashman, a father-of-two, said around the time of the shooting he had been at a friend’s house where he counted £10,000 in cash and smoked a spliff.

During his evidence, he told the court: “I’m not a killer, I’m a dad.”

But a woman who had a fling with Cashman told the jury he came to her house after the shooting, where he changed his clothes and she heard him say he had “done Joey”.

Following her death, Olivia’s family described her as a “unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born”.

They said: “Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.”

Paul Russell (41) who admitted assisting an offender by driving Cashman away from an address after the shooting and passing his clothes to another person, is expected to be sentenced separately at a later date.