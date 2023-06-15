OAP troll who harassed Strokestown eviction company boss fails in release bid

Pensioner Tom Dignam, from Co Donegal, was found guilty of harassment at a previous trial

A businessman who posted messages on Facebook about a company owner involved in the Strokestown evictions in Co Roscommon in 2018 has lost a High Court action trying to secure his release.

Pensioner Tom Dignam (73), from Ballybofey, Co Donegal, was found guilty of harassment at a previous trial at Letterkenny Circuit Court, but claimed to the High Court that he was being unlawfully detained.

One of the arguments he made claiming his detention was unlawful was that the victim of his harassment had to borrow glasses to read a document during the trial but had not been able to state his exact prescription.

Dignam also quoted from the Book of Revelations during his unsuccessful application.

He is serving a prison sentence over messages he wrote on Facebook about Aidan Devlin, managing director of Trinity Asset Management Services which is based in Mulhuddart in Co Dublin.

Mr Devlin was involved in the eviction after his company was hired by KBC Bank after the bank had bought the 33 acre farm at Falsk from the receiver following a legal battle.

Farmer Michael Anthony McGann, who owned the farm, and his siblings David and Geraldine were forcibly removed from the property on foot of a possession order during highly-publicised scenes.

In December 2018, Mr Devlin had acted as agent for KBC Bank in connection with the execution, by the Sheriff, of a High Court order of possession in respect of a property in Falsk.

Afterwards, Dignam posted a number of messages about Mr Devlin on Facebook.

The first which was published on February 22, 2019 said: “Here’s another scumbag Aidan Devlin who should be hounded at every opportunity, be it in the Supermarket, Pub, Church etc. This scum of the earth was in charge of the eviction in Strokestown last December.”

In a post by Dignam on December 10, 2019, he described Mr Devlin as “the commander of the violent eviction”.

He added: “This scumbag hired the loyalist thug Ian Gordon and his thugs with the blessing of KBC bank. His career is over and he knows it.”

He posted another message in November 20020 saying: “Aidan Devlin. Is this man out of his f**king mind attempting to evict the McGann family for a second time. No amount of money from KBC is worth it, ask Ian Gordon.”

A fourth post the following day said: “That fat bastard Devlin will soon know what KARMA really means.”

Dignam was later arrested and tried on harassment charges.

During the trial, Mr Devlin gave evidence that there had been an attack on security staff who were in situ at a repossessed home in Strokestown, Co Roscommon in December 2018 and that one of “the more serious injuries” was to Mr Gordon, who was the principal of the security company.

Three men were convicted last week of multiple offences carried out as part of a vigilante attack on Gordon and other security men guarding the repossessed home. Ian Gordon said he had a gun put to his head and was forced to crawl on the ground and eat dog faeces during the incident.

Builder PJ Sweeney (44), from Ramelton, Co Donegal; farmer Martin O’Toole (58), from Galway, and cattle farmer Paul Beirne (56), of Croghan, Boyle, were each found guilty of 15 out of the 17 charges in relation to this incident. They will be sentenced at a later date. Mr Devlin said that as a result of Dignam’s posts he became very concerned for his safety.

Dignam had no legal representation at his trial and did not actively participate due to a wrongly-held pseudo-legal belief the court had no jurisdiction over him as he was a “living man”.

A jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to three and a half years with 12 months suspended if he enters into a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, but to date he has refused to sign the bond.

In May he went to the High Court seeking his release by raising a series of objections to the course of the criminal trial.

However, Mr Justice Garrett Simons said: “None of these objections discloses a fundamental denial of justice or a fundamental flaw such as would justify an order for release. Rather, the objections are matters for appeal to the Court of Appeal.”

Dignam made a series of other objections to his detention, including one questioning his legal identity during which he quoted from the Book of Revelations, but this was outright rejected as the evidence established his full name was Thomas Michael Dignam; that his date of birth is the same as that stated in the committal warrant and he gave the same home address as that stated in the warrant.