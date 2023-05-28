OAP begs for security gates after three murders in Dublin ‘sheltered housing’ complex

“Three residents have already been murdered in this complex – is it going to take a fourth person to be killed before the council act?”

A pensioner at an inner-city apartment complex where three residents have been murdered has called on Dublin City Council to erect security gates – “before another resident is killed.”

Terry Jackson lives in the Robinson’s Court apartment complex off Cork Street where 76-year-old Kwok Ping Chen was brutally hacked to death in his flat by thug Oliver Doran on April 28, 2021.

CCTV subsequently obtained by this newspaper showed how Doran seemed strolled into the assisted living council complex – before breaking in through Chen’s back window and inflicting a savage death on the pensioner with an axe.

Oliver Doran

Worried Terry told the Sunday World there is a sense of fear in the complex that ‘a horror’ like this will happen again unless the council upgrade security for the residents.

“The council have been telling me for years that we are going to get security gates but I’m honestly at a stage where I know longer believe them.

CCTV shows man dropping murder weapon after killing 76-year-old

In 2016, five years before Chen – known affectionately as ‘Chinese George’ – was murdered in his Robinson’s Court flat, Anthony Rogers (61) was stabbed to death in his flat in the complex.

Wheelchair-bound Rogers had been repeatedly stabbed in the head and neck and was found lying in a pool of blood by a neighbour.

And 10 years before that 80-year-old resident Vincent Plunkett was found dead in his home after his throat had been slit.

“It’s not just the murders,” a worried Terry (71) – who has installed CCTV at his own expense outside his apartment – told the Sunday World.

“There is also a lot of anti-social behaviour that goes on in here because the courtyard is shielded away from eyes on the main road.

“We’ve had drug dealers and people selling cigarettes in here and that brings very dangerous people in who would not be able to get in here if the gates were put up.”

In a letter seen by the Sunday World, the council’s project estate officer wrote to the residents of Robinson’s Court in April and informed that a security review is being undertaken.

“Further to a number of incidents in Robinson’s Court,” the letter read, “a comprehensive review of all security arrangements is currently being undertaken in the complex.

“The office is actively liaising with An Garda Siochana to ensure the safety of all residents.

“We are examining the CCTV systems and will commission any necessary upgrades.

“We are examining a proposal to install security gates in the complex for pedestrians and vehicles.”

Dublin City Councillor Mannix Flynn said this week he will “work tirelessly to make sure these upgrades happen.

“I will make it my business,” he said.