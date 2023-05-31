Nurse admits causing colleague’s death by driving dangerously

Maymole Jose (52) also admitted causing grievous bodily injury to two male victims arising from the same accident

Shymol Thomas, a nurse, was killed in the crash in Ballymena

A nurse yesterday admitted causing the death of a colleague by driving dangerously in Ballymena.

Antrim woman Maymole Jose (52) was driving a Toyota Yaris involved in a two-car crash which led to death of fellow nurse Shymol Thomas, who was her front-seat passenger.

Following a defence application for an indication of the maximum sentence she would face, Jose admitted causing the death of the mother of three by driving dangerously on the Crankill Road on June 21, 2019.

Standing in the dock of Antrim Crown Court, Jose, from Greenvale Park Glen, also admitted causing grievous bodily injury to two male victims arising from the same accident, also by driving dangerously.

Mrs Thomas, originally from the Kerala region in southern India, lived in Antrim and worked as a nurse in the hospital nearby.

She had been a front-seat passenger in a red Toyota Yaris being driven by Jose, who was herself critically injured when her car was involved in a collision with a VW Passat. Mrs Thomas tragically died following the crash, which happened just before 6.45pm.

Following Jose’s confessions, Judge Alistair Devlin adjourned passing sentence until September 4, ordering a pre-sentence probation to be completed in the meantime.