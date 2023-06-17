Notorious sex fiend who changed his name up on new driving offences rap

The accused changed his name in bid to dodge heat over past when he attempted to groom child

A convicted sex offender and thief has been charged with driving offences.

David Hatch is accused of three driving offences allegedly committed on January 21 this year.

The well-known pervert, from Dobbins Grove in Armagh, had changed his name from Richard McCrea to try to deflect the spotlight off himself.

Armagh Magistrates Court was told on Tuesday that Hatch has been charged with driving a Honda Civic on the Newry Road in the city while disqualified, without a licence and without insurance.

The circumstances of the case were not opened in court and Hatch’s solicitor asked for an adjournment for two weeks, which was granted.

Previously, the PSNI confirmed that it was “well aware” of the pervert’s dual identity.

While the name Hatch is not well known at court, the 44-year-old is no stranger to the criminal justice system, with more than 50 criminal convictions.

Those include multiple entries for breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order, which was originally imposed in 2017 when the creep was jailed for sexual communication with a child and attempted grooming.

And at one stage, he was assessed as a high-risk sex offender.

The last time Hatch found himself in court was just two months ago when he was handed a two-year conditional discharge after driving off with £70 of petrol.