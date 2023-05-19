Notorious guns for hire among three Kinahan cartel criminals handed jail sentences

It brings the number of cartel operatives sentenced to prison to well over 60 on charges from murder to money laundering.

Left to right: Anthony Glynn, Bernard Fogarty and Gerard Mackin were all jailed at the Special Criminal Court

THREE men who worked for the Kinahan Cartel were given prison sentences today in the Special Criminal Court in separate cases.

It brings the number of cartel operatives sentenced to prison to well over 60 on charges from murder to money laundering.

Thug Gerard Mackin who had pleaded guilty to a charge of money laundering was given three and a half years having been caught with €4,780 in Limerick.

Known as acting as hired muscle for Daniel Kinahan, the Belfast native had previously been convicted of nailing a man’s foot to the floor in an extortion attempt in the city.

Judge Tony Hunt said that while the sum involved was not a lot his previous conviction adds context to why he was handling the cash.

He told Mackin he has to serve his sentence and get on with his life and “get himself out” of the criminality he got himself into.

Another gun for hire for the Kinahan organisation, Bernard Fogarty, already serving life for the murder of Barry Wolverston, got 15 years for his attempted murder of Mark Ivers.

The previous heard how Fogarty had emerged from a car wearing a boiler suit and balaclava and brandished a weapon outside Ivers house at Streamville Road, Donaghmede in September, 2019

The victim was hit by bullets in his leg and abdomen.

In December of last year, Fogarty and Robert Redmond were convicted of murdering of father-of-five Barry Wolverson, who died after spending more than a year in a coma.

Also in court today was the brother of trusted Kinahan Cartel lieutenant Douglas Glynn, Anthony Glynn, who was given five years for his part pat in running a massive drugs and ammunition warehouse.

The 54-year-old who had an unblemished record was linked to the stash of €1.4 million worth of cocaine and 335 bullets of different calibre.

The Glynns were caught when new technology allowed gardaí to crack two encrypted phones found in Douglas Glynn’s house in April 2017.

That search came about after garda stopped the plot to have Estonian hitman Imre Arakas kill James ‘Mago’ Gately at the height of the Hutch Kinahan feud.

Douglas Glynn has already been convicted for the running the gangland warehouse and for his part in the plot to kill Mago Gately by placing a tracking device on his car in Newry.

Douglas had been one of the Kinahans most trusted men still in Ireland at the that time and had been tasked with organising the attempt to kill Gately.

Previously unknown as a Kinahan operative Douglas had drawn his brother into working for the gang by using him to communicate with another man.