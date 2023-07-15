Notorious gangland criminal found dead in cell in high-security prison

The death of James ‘Jim’ Carlisle (42) is not being treated as suspicious.

A notorious gangland criminal facing a potential life sentence for attempted murder has been found dead in his prison cell.

James ‘Jim’ Carlisle (42) was found dead at Maghaberry Prison, Northern Ireland’s only maximum security prison, early yesterday morning.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Carlisle, who has more than 170 criminal convictions including a deranged attack on a dog with a knife, was a close associate of murdered Northern gang boss Malcolm McKeown, who was shot dead four years ago.

The violent thug was recently remanded in prison after being charged with the attempted murder of his partner after he set her chest and neck on fire with lighter fluid.

He was due back in court on the charge later this week.

The alleged attack came while he was on bail for a separate, unrelated attack on a different woman.

Carlisle, originally from Lurgan, had only recently been convicted of a horror attack on Olivia Creaney.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday World, brave Olivia revealed the true horror of the attack carried out by career drug dealer Carlisle.

She revealed how she resisted pressure from all quarters to drop the charges against the Craigavon gangster because she wanted her kids to know she had done the right thing by following through.

Olivia Creaney

“He fractured both sides of my jaw, fractured my right eye socket, broke my nose, shattered my left eye socket and left me with a metal plate holding my face together and he left me with two bleeds in the back of eyes going into my brain,” Olivia told us.

“I had never met Jim Carlisle until the night he attacked me.

"He stomped on my face and kicked me in the head over and over again.

“And then he sent hoods to my door to tell me he was going to burn my mum’s house down and then go for my kids."

She added: “After what he did I had to see it through in court. I had to show my daughter that it’s not acceptable for a woman, or anyone for that matter, to be treated like that.

“And I had to teach my son that you can’t treat a woman like that and expect to get away with it.”

Last month, Carlisle ultimately entered guilty pleas to inflicting grievous bodily harm, one count of common assault, possessing a weapon, namely a knife, and attempted intimidation arising from events on October 28 2021.

Further charges of GBH with intent and having weapons were “left on the books” by the prosecution.

He was facing up to five years behind bars but was allowed out on bail.

Career criminal Carlisle was one of the henchmen of Malcolm McKeown and although both cases were dropped in the end, he was co-accused with the slain gangster in the murders of Hugh and Jacqueline McGeough who were gunned down as they lay asleep in their Legahoy Court home in March 2011 in an alleged drug feud.

Charges were dropped in 2013 but in 2018, Carlisle and McKeown found themselves co-accused in an aggravated burglary where, according to the Crown case, they broke into a house on the Beanstown Road in Lisburn, tied up the householder and beat him up.

Malcolm McKeown

The pair allegedly ransacked his home before fleeing with a box of jewellery when the man’s relatives came home and they had to take to their heels across fields after they crashed their van during a police pursuit.

Carlisle was allegedly linked to the incident by DNA uncovered on a high vis vest but the charges were dropped in October 2019 a few weeks after McKeown was murdered.

With plenty of enemies, Carlisle was subject of an assassination attempt outside a school in 2016.

He had been sitting in a car outside St. Brendan’s primary school when he was shot several times.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service (NIPS) confirmed to the Belfast Telegraph the death of a 42-year-old man in custody yesterday morning.

“His next of kin has been informed,” an NIPS spokesperson said.

“As is standard practice, the PSNI, coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have been informed.

“The Prison Service would like to extend its sympathy to the family of the man at this difficult time.”