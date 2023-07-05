Notorious gang boss to appear in court tomorrow after three men hospitalised in savage beating

The convicted drug dealer operates a drugs business on a national scale

A notorious gangster aged in his early 40’s is due to appear in court tomorrow morning where he is expected to face a serious charge for his role in a brutal brawl that occurred outside a pub in the early hours of Monday morning.

The convicted drug dealer who operates a drugs business on a national scale as well as a male relative of his and another close associate are expected to appear before Sligo District Court in relation to the shocking incident.

Three men in their 20s were brought to Sligo University Hospital as a result of the alleged affray.

One of the men was thrown in the Garavogue River and his life was saved by emergency services.

“A number of broken limbs were suffered in the course of this incident which started as a verbal altercation outside the pub but turned into a lesson of vicious street fighting,” a senior source told sundayworld.com.

“There was a definitely a lot of alcohol involved but this was a very serious incident,” the source added.

It is understood that as well as the gangster, his two associates have also been charged with serious offences and are also due before Sligo District Court in the morning.

Sources say the gangster is suspected of playing a major role in the disorder incident and he has been the subject of a number of major garda investigations in recent times.

Earlier today gardai announced details of their arrest operation.

“Gardaí have arrested three men in relation to a number of incidents of assault and public order which occurred at a licensed premises in Sligo, the morning of Monday, 3rd July 2023.

“Three men aged in their 20s were taken to Sligo General Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening,” a spokesman said.

“This morning, Wednesday 5th July 2023, Gardaí arrested three men, aged 20s and 40s, in relation to this investigation. All three are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda Stations in the Sligo District.

“Investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Garavogue Weir area of Co. Sligo area between 1:00am and 2:00am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” the spokesman added.

The arrested gang boss has been living in his native Sligo town for over five months now after spending a number of months abroad after being involved in another alleged vicious assault in a midlands town last year.

He has been arrested in relation to that incident but is unlikely to face charges, sources say.

The gang boss considered one of the most significant crime figures in the North West but who also has a national network has criminal convictions for burglary, drug dealing and a savage assault on a garda and was a major target of the Criminal Assets Bureau who continue to investigate him.

The arrested thug’s former close associate Ian McMorrow died in a motorbike accident outside Sligo town on the N16 at Glencar, north of his hometown of Sligo at around 8.30pm.

McMorrow, who had been described as being “actively involved the sale and supply of drugs” in the High Court in May, was on the bike when it was involved in a collision with a car.

In May, High Court judge Mr Justice Alex Owens ruled that it was reasonable to believe that a Volkswagen Golf, two diamond rings and €5,000 in cash belonging to him were funded by the drugs trade.

Dad-of-three McMorrow didn’t challenge a CAB bid to have his car and cash declared the proceeds of crime.

His funeral mass heard on Monday that was “no angel but he was a lovable rogue," who threw the best parties.

Gardai are investigating if the three suspects for Monday morning’s brutal assault were socialising ahead of his funeral.