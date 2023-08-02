Notorious double killer granted leave to fight prison sanctions despite 118 disciplinaries

Stephen Penrose was disciplined 118 times for his out-of-control behaviour

Penrose has been convicted of assaults on three prison officers

Notorious double killer Stephen Penrose was disciplined 118 times for his out-of-control behaviour behind bars, the Sunday World can reveal.

Despite this, the gangland killer has been granted leave for a judicial review into the decision made by the Governor of Mountjoy to place him in solitary confinement.

Penrose has filed a series of legal papers in recent months making sometime bizarre accusations, including that the prison tuck shop was an extortion racket because he thought the prices were too high.

He also claimed that a prison officer sexually assaulted him with a metal detector.

Another complaint he has made has been that being kept in solitary confinement was a breach of his rights.

He is currently serving a life sentence for the gangland murder of Philip Finnegan whose decapitated remains were found in a shallow grave after he was killed in a frenzied knife attack in Edenderry in 2016.

Gardaí suspect the gang led by gang boss Brian Rattigan ordered the killing in a dispute over drugs cash.

Philip Finngean was murdered

It was Penrose’s second time to stand trial for murder. In 2010, a Central Criminal Court jury found the killer not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter after he admitted stabbing David Sharkey (28) to death in Navan following a row over drugs and then putting the victim’s body in the boot of a car.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison for that offence.

Penrose has been an extremely disruptive prisoner who has been involved in numerous attacks on prison officers.

Just last month he was given an extra two years for threatening to burn down a prison officers home.

He already had three previous convictions for assaulting other prison officers and another for threatening another officer.

As a result of his clashes with prison officers he has spent the majority of his time behind bars in solitary confinement in the Challenging Behaviour Unit.

Penrose claims in legal papers that whenever he leaves his cell, he is followed by a prison officer who films everything he does.

He was moved from CBU to the B1 landing on February 13 this year, but was moved back to CBU on April 19 after he indecently exposed himself to a female prison officer.

Brian Rattigan

In an affidavit provided to the High Court in May, Mountjoy Prison Assistant Governor David Tracey said Penrose had by that stage received at total of 118 P19s – which are reports generated when a prisoner has breached prison discipline.

He said 61 of these have been since Penrose was committed to Mountjoy in 2017.

The Irish Prison Service said he was on restricted regime due to his continuous threats against staff.

They referred to a number of the applicant’s P19 reports for threatening staff, attempted assault, weapon holding, sending a sexually graphic note to a female member of staff; and for deliberately exposing himself to a female prison officer.

Mr Treacy denied Penrose was being mistreated.​

In a judgement delivered this week, Mr Justice Anthony Barr noted that Penrose has been subject to three P19s so far this year.

One was after he interfered and damaged a fire sensor in his cell on January 28. Another was when he was caught with a prohibited article in his cell on February 2. The third for indecently exposing himself to a prison officer in April.

Justice Barr said the three P19s in isolation do not appear to justify continued solitary confinement.

“

I am satisfied that the applicant has demonstrated sufficient concern in this regard, such that he should be given leave to proceed by way of judicial review to challenge the decision.”

The case has been listed for mention in the High Court in October.

Judge Barr put a stay on his judgment for a period of two weeks in case prison authorities wanted to lodge notice of appeal.