North Dublin woman denies vicious punch and nail scratch attack in post office

A young woman accused of scratching another woman’s face with her fingernails and punching her in an attack in a post office has pleaded not guilty to assault.

Clare Redmond (24) is accused of assaulting the woman and leaving her with facial injuries in the incident.

Ms Redmond, of Forestwood Avenue, Santry, is charged with assault causing harm to the woman in the post office in SuperValu, Ballymun Road, last November 10.

She is also charged with another assault on a woman at Forestwood Avenue in Santry on February 10 last year.

When the cases came before Judge Ciaran Liddy at Dublin District Court, her solicitor Evan Moore said Ms Redmond was pleading not guilty to the charges and seeking a date for hearing.

The judge adjourned the cases for a date for the non-jury trial to be set.

Previously, the court heard it was alleged Ms Redmond assaulted a 25-year-old woman by scratching her face with her nails and pulling her down to the floor by the hair. She allegedly punched her and struck her to the face with her knee.

The alleged victim suffered scratches and bruises to her face, the court heard.

In an earlier incident at Forestwood Avenue on February 10 last year, it was alleged the accused approached a 35-year-old woman from behind and pulled her to the ground.

A struggle ensued and the alleged victim suffered a “sore back and neck”, the court heard. A finger and knee were also bruised and her cheek was grazed.