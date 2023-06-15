Noah Donohoe inquest delayed by questions over CCTV footage and forensics

A lawyer said that the family of the schoolboy wanted all issues around the disclosure of police material in the case settled

Further work is needed before a date can be set for an inquest into the death of Noah Donohoe, a court was told yesterday.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in June 2020, six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet up with friends.

His mother, Fiona Donohoe, is hoping to secure answers to some of the questions surrounding the death of her son through the inquest process.

The hearing was originally scheduled to take place last year but was then delayed after a ruling from Coroner Joe McCrisken that it should proceed with a jury following an application from Noah’s mother.

At a brief pre-inquest review at Laganside Courthouse yesterday, Declan Quinn, for the coroner, said he had reached out to legal representatives of both the Donohoe family and the PSNI in advance of the hearing.

He added: “The focus of the next of kin is on settling all disclosure issues in advance of any hearing date.”

Mr Quinn told the hearing the family had sought clarity on two tranches of CCTV.

He said the police would share one tranche with the family but that communication was continuing over the second and it may require a court ruling.

He added: “Work has been ongoing but further work is required before a finalised inquest date can be set.”

Brenda Campbell KC, representing the Donohoe family, said the next of kin required information on a number of issues.

She added: “One was in relation to forensic toxicology. We had queried the extent of the forensic toxicology investigations and the availability of samples.”

The second relates to a request for CCTV footage from close to Noah’s home address.

Ms Campbell said: “We received a response that one of the items of CCTV constitutes several days of footage and would take weeks of working hours to view.

“It would not be disclosed to us because it was not relevant and our request was disproportionate.”

Saying she was encouraged that communication was continuing on the matter, Ms Campbell added: “It is important footage, if only to put issues to bed.”

The court was also told the Donohoe family had retained the services of a forensic pathologist and a forensic toxicologist as expert witnesses for the inquest.

Mr McCrisken said: “I think we are all agreed that starting in September wouldn’t be suitable given the work that is still outstanding.”

A further review hearing will take place in September.