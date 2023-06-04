No charges for teacher accused of ‘punching and kicking’ up to 30 primary school pupils

The DPP recently told gardaí there was “insufficient evidence” to charge the former teacher

A former primary school teacher in Co Wicklow will not face criminal charges over allegations he physically abused up to 30 pupils — a decision that has left his alleged victims “absolutely devastated”.

The DPP recently told gardaí there was “insufficient evidence” to charge the former teacher with historical abuse, which reportedly occurred in the 1960s and 1970s in a Bray primary school.

The DPP had considered the extensive garda file on the matter for almost 18 months, having received it in December 2021.

The alleged victims of the former teacher, now in his late 80s, have the right to write to the DPP asking the reason why a prosecution was not directed. A number of the men have already exercised this right.

It is alleged the former teacher at the centre of the probe severely beat children on a regular basis with implements such as golf clubs and frequently banged their heads against blackboards and walls.

It is also claimed in statements to gardaí by former pupils that the teacher regularly “punched and kicked them” and picked them up by their ears until they passed out. Some of the complainants say the alleged abuse led them to be unable to continue their education into second level, impacted their personal relationships in later life, and affected their employment prospects.​

One of the complainants, Seán Martin, who attended the school from 1966, when he was seven, until 1971, alleged that he suffered physical abuse at the hands of the teacher.

He has been appointed as spokesman for the complainants, and said the group of men, now in their 50s and 60s, are “very disappointed” by the DPP’s ruling.

“As a group we are very disappointed, we are devastated. We are unhappy and many of us have already written to the DPP asking for the reason why. They are legally obliged to give us their reasons. I will also then appeal the decision.

“The garda that phoned me was full of empathy for us and apologised that it was not good news. He had seen some of the statements and said himself that what some of the victims had endured was harrowing,” he said.

The group made a complaint to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) last year, as they were dissatisfied with the response of the garda investigation in Bray. The watchdog assessed the complaint and later ruled that it warranted a full probe.

Last month Mr Martin met with a senior garda from another division who has been appointed by Gsoc to investigate. “The Gsoc investigation is ongoing, there were a number of issues with how gardaí dealt with our case,” added Mr Martin.

Corporal punishment was permitted in Irish schools until 1982. However, what the men outlined to gardaí goes far beyond what was allowed under law at the time.

The group began sharing their experiences about the teacher in a social media group in 2019. So many men came forward with stories that they decided to form an action group and alert the authorities.