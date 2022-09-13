Nightclub manager awarded £15k after colleague repeatedly sent him graphic videos

In one instance, his co-worker told him to “stop being a woman” when he complained about the nature of the material

A nightclub manager has been awarded £15,000 by an industrial tribunal for sex discrimination after a colleague repeatedly sent him sexual videos and images.

In one instance, his co-worker told him to “stop being a woman” when he complained about the nature of the material.

On another occasion, the colleague held his arms down in a bid to force him to watch a pornographic video on his mobile phone, which the tribunal said was an “assault”.

The details emerged in a recent industrial tribunal judgment published online in which all parties were anonymised to protect the claimant’s right to a private and family life. It explains how the experienced bar manager began working at the nightclub in 2017.

In July 2018 another man, referred to by the pseudonym ‘Smith’, joined the business as public relations manager.

From when Smith joined the firm, he started showing the man pornographic videos on his mobile phone, which he initially laughed off.

In September 2018 the man blocked Smith on Facebook after he sent him a video of a man performing a sex act on himself.

He told Smith in a message: “You’ve serious issues when it comes to graphic content”.

Smith replied: “Stop being such a woman.”

The man wrote back: “Seriously, I can’t watch that crap.” Smith told him: “Be a man. Honestly, you need to grow up and start watching these things. This is the real world.”

When the man informed a manager, he was told to unblock Smith because they needed to be in Facebook contact for work.

In evidence to the tribunal, the man said in August or September in 2018 he turned away when Smith tried to show him a pornographic video on his mobile phone.

Smith held the man’s arms and put the handset into his face. He said this happened on at least two further occasions.

In December 2018 the man was signed off sick due to stress, which the tribunal accepted was in part due to Smith’s behaviour.

He told the tribunal Smith’s conduct had affected him badly and had caused a change in his demeanour and personality.

In its ruling, the tribunal said Smith’s behaviour created an “intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment for the claimant”.

No evidence was put to the tribunal on Smith’s behalf and none of the parties, bar the claimant, gave evidence or were represented at the hearing in March. The tribunal ordered Smith to pay the man £15,000 by way of compensation for breaching the Sex Discrimination (NI) Order 1976.