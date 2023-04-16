Nicola Tallant: The day of reckoning for Gerry Hutch is almost here

All eyes will be on The Monk and state witness Jonathan Dowdall

Gerry Hutch is a unique figure in the Irish underworld in more ways than one and when he stands to face judgment tomorrow, he will attract more interest than ever in the Special Criminal Court with its hair-raising conviction rate.

It’s not just the “celebrity” status of the man in the dock or the high-profile nature of the murder he is accused of committing, the most dramatic in the history of organised crime, but it’s what happens next.

If Hutch is found guilty by the court, he will undoubtedly appeal

Should he be found not guilty, The Monk will be told he is a free man and that he can walk from the courts.

In the background, investigations are continuing to link him to corruption of a garda — and a description of the Hutch Organised Crime Group given to his trial would suggest that he is a leader of a gang which could see him charged with directing a criminal group.

If he is found guilty tomorrow, he will undoubtedly appeal — and point to what felt at times like flimsy evidence against him.

The Special Criminal Court is a unique and dangerous place for an accused person. Some years its conviction rates can top 90pc but with no jury it deals with facts and hard evidence and where tapestries of circumstantial evidence are often expertly woven into clear-cut cases.

The odds are against The Monk if we were to go by statistics alone — but it has to be remembered that a large percentage of criminals plead guilty at the court, mainly due to the overwhelming evidence that there is against them.

The Regency trial is not so simple — and despite the testimony of state witness Jonathan Dowdall, bugged recordings and CCTV presented by the State, there never felt like a clear moment that The Monk was guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

While some debate is sure to focus on the court, what should really be of more concern is how and why Dowdall became a state witness and what evidence was there without him.

The Monk’s defence team, headed by Brendan Grehan SC, teased from officers and from Dowdall the details of his acceptance as a witness and the way murder charges against him were dropped, but a full analysis of the situation is vital.

​The cost of placing himself, his father Patrick and his entire family onto the Witness Protection Programme versus the value of his evidence will have to be accessed.

If The Monk is found guilty tomorrow and the court accepts Dowdall’s evidence, he will clearly be used again should charges be brought against others he has named.

But if the judges find that he is a liar and a criminal who cannot be trusted, the taxpayer will still bear the enormous cost of his extraordinary metamorphosis from friend to foe of The Monk.

It was the Director of Public Prosecutions and not An Garda Siochána who accepted Dowdall as a witness in the trial, despite once believing there was enough evidence to place him in the dock for murder and being aware of his history of kidnap and torture.

As Grehan pointed out, this was after he had been given the book of evidence against him detailing what the State’s case was — and allowing him an opportunity to create a narrative and explanations for tricky conversations which he had led in a car journey to Northern Ireland, in particular about bombs and murder.

The spectre of Dowdall hung over the trial from the beginning. His appearance as witness garnered the most interest of all and now the fallout from decisions made behind the scenes to allow him to get away with a murder charge will need to be dissected and weighed up.

Of course, the State will give one standard answer to any questions asked; it will be a matter of state security. But should we accept such a blanket refusal to discuss witnesses? Or should we demand more transparency?

What has also been very much brought into focus at the trial is the operations of An Garda Síochána and its secretive Crime and Security Branch, responsible for, among many things, protected witnesses.

Throughout the trial, it became clear the team investigating the Regency Hotel attack and the murder of David Byrne were kept in the dark about relevant evidence being gathered by those who are dubbed ‘spooks’ by fellow officers.

While Ireland has no separate intelligence division like Britain’s MI5 or MI6, an elite grouping has clearly emerged within the force with apparent carte blanche authority to shadow investigating teams — without sharing their knowledge.

In recent years, the same division chose to place evidence from the EncroChat phone hack, resulting in hundreds of convictions around Europe, the UK and Northern Ireland, into its intelligence drawers rather than sharing it out with the Garda’s Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau or local units which could have acted upon it.

At one point during the Regency trial, a now-retired senior officer from Crime and Security said he had destroyed evidence relating to a tracking device because he didn’t think it would be relevant to a court — despite the active Regency investigation. The manner in which his testimony was delivered raised the eyebrows of lead judge Justice Tara Burns.

The judges have been poring over the evidence in a far more technical way than any jury could

On another occasion, a representative from the same division had to be ordered to court to clarify the position of Jonathan Dowdall, who the court was told, was still being assessed for suitability to the Witness Protection Programme, despite giving evidence.

While the Special Criminal Court’s conviction rate is undoubtedly high, the court is transparent and releases detailed judgments explaining why it has accepted or rejected evidence put before it.

Three female judges, Justice Burns, Sarah Berkeley and Grainne Malone, have sat over the Regency trial and since closing statements last January they have been painstakingly putting together their judgments on the three accused — The Monk, as well as Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney, both of whom have denied operating as getaway drivers on the day of the attack.

After months of evidence that straddled Christmas and New Year, the judges have been poring over the evidence in a far more technical way than any jury could.

They will have gone back over the sensational evidence of Dowdall, the neighbour who broke the code of silence and turned witness against The Monk.

They will have re-read the transcripts of the tapes recorded on their way North to ask dissident republicans for help with peace talks with Daniel Kinahan, during which they chatted about bombs, detonators, and the “yokes” the State says were the AK47s used at the hotel.

They will have gone back over the grainy footage taken on February 5, 2016, the day the guns were seized in the car of convicted terrorist Shane Rowan.

And slowly they will have pieced together a document which will decide the fate of The Monk and the strength of the garda case against him.

If I had a euro for the number of times I’ve been asked what I think will happen, I could be kicking back in the Caribbean — but instead I will take my place with others to await this most important judgment.

It will guide the future direction of investigations around the Regency Hotel and declare Dowdall a state witness or a liar.