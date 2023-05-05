New mum (40) used crutch to smash front window of flat and car windscreen

Mary Lynch also stole a tourist’s backpack from a chair at the Mercantile Bar on Dame Street on August 20, 2019.

A MOTHER-of-one used a crutch to smash the front window of a flat and a car windscreen in two late-night attacks, a court has heard.

Mary Lynch (40) separately had a knife for her own protection and stole a tourist’s backpack from a pub.

Judge Bryan Smyth referred the case to the drugs treatment court for assessment but said if this did not work, Lynch faced consecutive prison sentences for her “cluster” of offending.

Lynch, with an address at a city centre hotel, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, possession of a weapon, theft and other offences.

Dublin District Court heard a resident at Bride Street, Dublin 8, was woken by the smashing of glass at her ground-floor flat at 1am on June 25, 2019.

Her front living room window was broken.

On the same night, on the same street, it was reported to gardaí that a parked car had its windscreen smashed.

Gardaí viewed CCTV footage and saw Lynch smashing the window and windscreen with a crutch.

On June 10 that year, a garda saw Lynch acting suspiciously on a city street, trying to conceal a knife in her bag.

When stopped, she told gardaí it was for her own protection.

Separately, she stole a tourist’s backpack from a chair at the Mercantile Bar on Dame Street on August 20, 2019.

On November 13, 2020, she filled a shopping trolley with groceries at SuperValu, Sundrive Road. She was stopped by security and the goods worth €362 were recovered.

Lynch had a drug habit on and off since her teens, her lawyer said. Since the recent birth of her child, she had gone from a “rootless, chaotic existence” to a stable one.