New charge for Sligo double murder accused Yousef Palani

Palani (22) has now also been charged with the attempted murder of Anthony Burke

A man facing a double murder charge in Sligo appeared before the local District Court this morning where he faced a new charge of attempted murder.

At Sligo District Court this morning, Sergeant Derek Butler told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed prosecution of Yousef Palani in the Central Criminal Court on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Garda Kevin O'Hora gave evidence of arrest charge and caution of the defendant in relation to a new charge of attempted murder of Anthony Burke.

He told Judge Sandra Murphy he arrested the defendant who was present in court at 10:52am at Sligo courthouse for the purpose of charging him and handed him a copy of the charge sheet.

Palani (22) of Markievicz Heights, Sligo didn't make any reply. Sgt Derek Butler told the judge the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the previous charge of assault causing serious harm to Mr Burke could be withdrawn and stuck out. The new charge of attempted murder was replacing that charge.

The accused is charged with the murder of Aidan Moffitt (41) at his home in Cartron Heights on April 10, 2022 and the murder of Michael Snee (58) at City View Apartments on April 12, 2022. He has now been charged with the attempted murder of Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road in Sligo on April 9, 2022.

Judge Murphy remanded the defendant in custody to September 22 for service of the book of evidence. Sgt Butler indicated the defendant to appear via video link.

Legal aid was granted on the new charge to solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern.