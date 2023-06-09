Nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch arrested ‘for his own safety’ after cocaine binge

Nathan Coakley (30) was “drooling” and told the garda who stopped him he had been drinking and taking cocaine all day, a court heard.

A NEPHEW of Gerard “‘The Monk” Hutch was arrested for his own safety when a garda found him “emotional and intoxicated” outside a Dublin supermarket.

Nathan Coakley (30) was “drooling” and told the garda who stopped him he had been drinking and taking cocaine all day, a court heard.

Judge Bryan Smyth fined him €200 at Dublin District Court.

Coakley, a father-of-one from Buckingham Street Upper in the north inner city, pleaded guilty to public intoxication last March 21.

Garda Gerard Hanahoe said in evidence he was walking down Talbot Street at 12.20pm on the day when he saw the accused outside Iceland, which “I believe is his ex-partner’s place of work.”

“I know him quite well from my work as a community garda and this was the worst I ever saw him.”

Coakley was drooling, had glazed eyes and told the garda he had been “drinking and taking cocaine all day.” He was “very emotional and intoxicated.”

The garda believed that if he had not taken the accused away from there he could have been a danger to himself or others, so he “thought it best to arrest him” under the Public Order Act.

Coakley had prior convictions but most were for motoring offences, with “a few” for drugs, the court heard.

The accused had “challenges with substance abuse,” his solicitor Andrew Molony said.

He was hoping to get treatment soon.

Judge Smyth fined and convicted him on the charge, which is under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.