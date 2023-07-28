Nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch admits robbing woman’s handbag in Dublin pub

The bag was taken and contained her iPhone, her sister’s iPhone, car keys and a Bank of Ireland debit card.

Alan Hutch (41) was arrested and charged with the theft after investigating gardai identified him on CCTV footage.

His sentencing was adjourned for a victim impact statement when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Hutch, from Portland Place in the north inner city, pleaded guilty to theft in the incident on September 9 last year.

The case was previously put back when psychiatric issues were raised, to determine if the accused was fit to enter a plea. It was confirmed that he was fit and he pleaded guilty, his solicitor Roy O’Neill said.

Garda Sergeant Tony Flanagan told Judge Bryan Smyth in evidence the victim made a complaint at midnight that she had been in the Red Parrot pub on Dorset Street and had put her handbag down on the counter, near a fire exit.

The bag was taken and contained her iPhone, her sister’s iPhone, car keys and a Bank of Ireland debit card.

Hutch was identified on CCTV. The court heard the bag and keys had been recovered.

The judge said he would need to see a victim impact statement before finalising the case.

He adjourned it to a date in September, when mitigation will also be heard.

Alan Hutch was sentenced in 2019 for burglary and assault causing harm to a man at the Office of the Revenue Commissioners on Upper O'Connell Street the previous year.

At the time, the court heard he was in protection in custody in a single cell and had formed certain views that the prison authorities were contaminating his food and water.

In a psychological report, his upbringing was described as challenging, with Hutch witnessing violence inflicted on his mother, brothers and himself by his father.

Alan Hutch is a son of Eddie Hutch (59) who was murdered at his home as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud on February 8, 2016, in a revenge attack for the Regency Hotel shooting three days earlier.

His mother Jane Hutch (66) was found dead from a suspected heart attack at the family home in January this year.

Eddie Hutch's brother Gerry Hutch was found not guilty by the Special Criminal Court in April this year of the gangland murder of David Byrne at the Regency.

Several other members of the Hutch family have been before the courts in recent years.