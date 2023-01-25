Neglectful Waterford dog owner jailed for three months as pup with missing jaw put down

Michael Dunphy was jailed after allowing dogs to “needlessly suffer” in “inhumane conditions”.

One dog sadly had to be put down due to its injuries. Photo: ISPCA

A Waterford man has been jailed after allowing dogs to “needlessly suffer” in “inhumane conditions”.

Michael Dunphy, of Clonard Park, Ballybeg, Waterford City, was charged with keeping animals in various states of neglect on his property.

The charges relate to ISPCA inspections in October 2021 following complaints made by members of the public over continuous barking.

During the inspection, ISPCA Senior Inspector Alice Lacey found a number of dogs living in “inhumane conditions” on Mr Dunphy’s property.

Many of the pups were found with injuries and skin conditions, while some dogs were malnourished.

Two dogs were taken for immediate veterinary care due to their condition.

One dog had to be put down immediately when he arrived at the vet due to fatal injuries - most of his jaw was missing and his teeth were exposed, leading to a severe infection.

All animals were found to have had a lack of appropriate shelter with some living in extremely small, dirty spaces with damp bedding or none at all.

Six dogs in total were then taken into ISPCA custody for rehabilitation and rehoming, and all went on to “make full recoveries and found wonderful homes”.

The six remaining pooches were rehomed. Photo: ISPCA

Mr Dunphy was today sentenced to three months behind bars after admitting to various offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

He was also disqualified from keeping dogs for 10 years and ordered to pay €3,222 in vet costs and legal fees.

Commenting on his sentencing, Judge Kevin Stanton said: “I am saddened that someone can allow an animal to needlessly suffer without taking any action to alleviate that suffering, to stand by and not be compelled to do something as a matter of urgency.

“This case encompassed many animal welfare issues, from injury, to malnourishment and a serious lack of appropriate animal husbandry.

“It is a strong reminder to people that animal cruelty and neglect is something which will not be tolerated in this country and the ISPCA are tackling these issues head on.

“Today’s imposing of a custodial sentence gives me confidence that subsequent court cases relating to animal welfare will continue to be dealt with (hopefully) with the same fervour.”

And Chief ISPCA Inspector, Conor Dowling, added: “It is sad and unacceptable where we have cases of such neglect that we have to put an animal to sleep.

“We were pleased to be able to take six dogs to the safety of our rehabilitation centre prevent further suffering and now they will be in homes where they will be loved and cared for.”

The ISPCA encourages members of the public to continue to report any animal welfare concerns to the ISPCA’s National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 0818 515 515, email helpline@ispca.ie or report online here.