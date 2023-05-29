Named: Seven in court charged with attempted murder of PSNI officer John Caldwell
DCI Caldwell was shot several times in front of his young son at a sports complex in Omagh
Seven men charged in connection with the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell have been refused bail.
Mr Caldwell was shot several times in front of his young son at a sports complex in Omagh on February 22 after he led a football training session for children.
They appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court this morning.
The seven accused who appeared via videolink at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Monday morning were: Jonathan McGinty, 28, of St Julians Downs, Omagh; Brian Carron, 38, of Claremount Drive, Coalisland; Gavin Coyle, 45, of Killybrack Mews, Omagh; Matthew McLean, 33, Glenpark Road, Omagh; Robert McLean, 29, Deverney Park, Omagh; James Ivor McLean, 72, of Deverney Park, Omagh; and Alan McFarland, 47, of Deverney Park, Omagh.
Carron and Coyle stand further accused of belonging to a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA.McGinty, McFarland and Matthew McLean are also charged with preparation of terrorist acts.
DCI Neil McGuinness said he could connect all seven to the charges.
He told the court it was a well-planned, resourced and wide-ranging operation.
The court heard Mr Caldwell was involved in a number of cases involving the accused and Mr McGuinness described that as a “golden thread” amongst the defendants.
Three of the seven accused made bail applications on Monday - Coyle, James Ivor McLean and McGinty.
District judge Steven Keown refused bail for all three on the grounds of risk of further offending and potential interference with the police investigation.
The judge said it was “clearly a meticulously planned attack” and those responsible have indicated they are prepared to engage in similar actions when they get the opportunity.
All seven were remanded in custody to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court, via videolink, on June 27.
More details will follow.
Today's Headlines
Old age pervert | Community in shock after ‘gentle’ pensioner (77) exposed as serial flasher
'delusional' | Eamonn Holmes calls Phillip Schofield ‘liar’ after host hit out at those with a ‘grudge’
kop out | John Aldridge: Manchester United got lucky in a strange season
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Monster' woman-beater jailed for two years over brutal assaults on young mother
LATEST | Named: Seven in court charged with attempted murder of PSNI officer John Caldwell
Potch in | Mauricio Pochettino appointed as Chelsea head coach on a two-year contract
CRIME WORLD | Episode 290: Mexico's narco state - corruption, guns and the fentanyl crisis
Abandon Snip | Ronan Keating set for second vasectomy two years after announcing he’d ‘had the snip’
EXCLUSIVE | Tina Turner threatened to sue loyalist terror gang over use of Simply the Best
Give Blood | Urgent appeal for blood donations in Ireland amid concerns as supply drops