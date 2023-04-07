Murderer faces trial over threat to kill prison officer during routine cell search

Daniel McDonnell serving mandatory life sentence for gun murder of 16-year-old Melanie McCarthy McNamara

A CONVICTED murderer accused of threatening to kill a prison officer during a routine cell search has been sent for jury trial.

The prison officer allegedly found a sharpened piece of metal when he was searching Daniel McDonnell’s cell in Wheatfield Prison, Dublin.

It is alleged the 28-year-old then told the prison officer “I’m going to slit your throat with that”.

He is facing trial in the circuit court after a judge previously refused jurisdiction to deal with the matter in the district court.

McDonnell is serving a mandatory life sentence for the gun murder of 16-year-old Melanie McCarthy McNamara.

The accused, previously of Brookview Lawn, Tallaght, is charged with making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to a named prison officer at Wheatfield Prison on August 12, 2021.

Outlining the allegation for jurisdiction purposes, Garda Mark Grant previously alleged the prison officer found a sharpened piece of metal in McDonnell’s cell.

Gda Grant alleged McDonnell made a threat, saying: “I’m going to slit your throat with that and if I can’t do that I’m going to get someone on the outside to do it.”

A State solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Gerard Jones assigned defence solicitor Michael Hennessy and one junior counsel on free legal aid.

McDonnell has not yet indicated a plea to the charge.

He was given a life sentence in 2014 for the murder of Melanie McCarthy McNamara.

Ms McNamara was shot in the head as she sat in a car in Brookview Way, Tallaght, on February 8, 2012.

McDonnell had denied murdering Ms McNamara, but he wrote two letters while in custody which were used as evidence in his trial. One included the line ‘’two in the head, the b**** is dead’’.