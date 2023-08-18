Murder case over killing of man whose body was found wrapped in carpet is stalled

Book of evidence not yet ready in case of co-accused Viorel Doroscan (21) and ­Otniel Richardo Clejan (21)

Two young men charged with murdering another young man whose body was found wrapped in a carpet and dumped in a field in Co Meath have had their case further adjourned for the service of a book of evidence.

Viorel Doroscan (21) and ­Otniel Richardo Clejan (21) are accused of the murder of Mahamud Ilyas (22) whose remains were found on farmland along the Meath and Dublin border in December 2022.

The deceased had lived in the west Dublin area with his family, who were originally from Somalia.

The two accused are facing jury trial in the Central Criminal Court on the charge.

Mr Doroscan, with an address at Bay Meadows, Hollystown, and Mr Clejan, of Verdemont in Blanchardstown, both in west Dublin, are alleged to have killed Mr Ilyas on December 9 last year, the day before his body was found.

It is alleged that Mr Ilyas was killed at another address at Verdemont, Blanchardstown.

The men were remanded in custody following an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court in January last but were subsequently granted bail with conditions in the High Court.

At the men’s most recent court appearance, a state solicitor said the book of evidence was not yet ready. Defence solicitors for the men said there was consent to an adjournment for the book of evidence. Judge Gerard Jones adjourned the case to a date in October for the service of the book of evidence.

The accused, who are originally from Romania, have not yet indicated a plea to the charge.

Mr Ilyas’ body was discovered on farmland at Belgree Lane, Kilbride, Co Meath, near the Co Dublin border on December 10, 2022.

A man walking in the area discovered the remains and he raised the alarm. Mr Ilyas, from Blanchardstown, had earlier been reported missing.

The area was sealed off for a technical examination by gardaí. A domestic residence was also examined by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The results of a post-mortem examination have not been ­disclosed for garda operational reasons.