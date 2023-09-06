Mum with conviction for having sex in the street jailed for shoplifting

Serial thief Natasha Rice (37) was given a one-month sentence for stealing drink from Dublin supermarkets.

A mother-of-four with a previous conviction over having sex in the street has been jailed for shoplifting.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly also gave her a four-month suspended sentence for trespassing at a shop she was barred from.

Rice, with an address at Parliament Street, Dublin pleaded guilty.

Dublin District Court heard she had been barred from Marks & Spencer, Grafton Street, in October 2021 for theft when she returned on August 29, 2022.

She was detained by security and when arrested admitted she was aware she was not allowed in the shop.

The court heard the shop was open and she was not in a private area but was not supposed to be there.

On May 22 this year, Rice went to Tesco Express, Fisherman’s Green, Malahide, and removed a security tag from a €9 bottle of wine before stealing it.

Rice was stopped leaving Tesco on Baggot Street Upper on August 22 carrying a bag with €57 worth of cans of drinks and bottles of wine and spirits.

Rice had 210 previous convictions, including 71 for theft, and was also convicted at Belfast Magistrate’s Court in 2020 of indecent behaviour and exposure.

Rice had a chronic alcohol addiction, her barrister said. She was now in stable accommodation for the first time in many years and was “desperate” not to lose that.

“It’s taken her a long while to get a grip, meanwhile small businesses are getting fleeced,” Judge O’Reilly said.