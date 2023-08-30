Mum whose son died after taking deadly ‘extra-strong’ drugs says dealers are ‘murderers’

Police last week linked the recent deaths of Seán Pól and two other people in Derry to pregabalin tablets which have been laced with other substances.

Mother Rosemary has called for the deadly batch of drugs to be taken off the streets and fears more people will die

A woman whose son was killed by a new deadly batch of drugs says more young people will die unless urgent action is taken.

Seán Pól Boyle died on August 12 after taking extra-strong pregabalin tablets.

The Derry man, who had two little girls, would have turned 28 next month.

The lethal combination of substances causes some users to suffer a heart attack.

It is understood a number of other people in the north west have been taken to hospital in recent days after taking the drugs.

Homeless and addiction support groups say they fear more people will die across Northern Ireland if the killer drugs are not taken off the streets.

Just days after burying the oldest of her four children, Seán Pól’s mother Rosemary spoke to the Sunday World about the devastation his death has caused.

Seán Pól, a qualified bricklayer, had battled his drug addiction for many years.

Despite the support and love of his family, it was a battle he would not win.

“It is horrific,” said Rosemary.

“Even when Seán Pól was alive, I was grieving because I knew one day I was going to get a knock on the door to say he was gone.”

That knock came in the early hours of Saturday, August 12, when police officers arrived at Rosemary’s home to say her son had been found dead.

“The night he died I was waiting on him to come home as I had his dinner in the oven, a shepherd’s pie.

“I had had an argument with him the night before because he had started using drugs again.

“He was going to the Housing Executive to see about getting temporary accommodation. They had offered him somewhere in Belfast, but I said he was to stay with me until he got somewhere in Derry.

“On the Friday, he had an appointment with the Housing Executive.

“He went to the appointment but told them he was leaving to go to the shop. When he came back a couple of hours later it was obvious he had taken something and they would not let him in.

.Sean Pol 27, sadly passed away

“I phoned the police and said I was concerned about Seán Pól because of who he was with. The police were looking for him but I got the knock at half four the next morning and it was the police to say they had found Seán Pól but he was dead.”

Rosemary names the man she blames for her son’s death. The Sunday World is unable to identify this alleged drug dealer for legal reasons.

“I blame him for murdering my son. He murdered my wain.

“I know he did not put Seán Pól’s arm up his back, but he knew exactly what batch of drugs he was giving out and who he was giving them to.

“He knew how dangerous these drugs were.” Rosemary, who also has two daughters and another son, has many happy memories of her eldest child.

“Seán Pól loved to sing, loved poetry, loved art, loved cooking and loved cleaning.

“He loved country and Irish traditional music and singers like Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and the Furey Brothers.

“He just loved me and the rest of his family. However, when he came into the company of the same person, he hit rock bottom with his addiction.

“He has been fighting his addictions since he was 14. There were some alcohol issues but it was mostly drugs.

“When he was clean, he was the best in the word, a big dote. He would have done anything for you. He loved his family and his two daughters.

“He was a pure mammy’s boy.

“My other son Harry is disabled and has complex needs and Seán Pól loved him to bits.

“Seán Pól moved back in with me a couple of weeks before he died and he wanted to be strong for me and Harry.

“He wanted to help me care for Harry and he promised me he would try to make a go of his life.

“He was getting his housing and support all sorted out and he was back home living with me.

“He was singing, he was cooking and he was cleaning. But two nights before he died he fell in with the wrong company again.”

Seán Pól Boyle, in happier times.

Pregabalin — also known as Lyrica — is usually prescribed to treat epilepsy and nerve pain.

In 2019, it was made illegal to possess the drug in Northern Ireland without a prescription.

Details of the recent pregabalin-linked deaths first emerged last week during a case at Derry Magistrates Court.

A police officer told the court about the tragedies when speaking about the case of a 36-year-old woman charged with possessing, possessing with intent to supply and with being concerned in supplying pregabalin.

The officer said the pregabalin tablets were four times stronger than normal and that six blister packs of the drugs were missing.

He said the defendant was arrested after the police were called to an address the previous weekend following a report that a 20-year-old man had suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

The man had a 15-tablet blister pack on him, with three of the pills missing. His friend gave the police details of a woman who had sold them the drugs.

Officers went to the defendant’s address where they found 76 pregabalin tablets, which matched those found on the deceased, as well as a sum of money.

The officer added that during interview following her arrest, the defendant said she was aware the batch of pregabalin was so strong that she had reduced her daily intake from 15 to four.

She said she bought them from her dealer but refused to name this person to police.

The defendant, who was granted anonymity after a police officer said she could be at risk from criminal elements in the city, was refused bail and remanded in custody.

Rosemary said drug dealers need to face tougher penalties.

“These dealers are murderers. They are murdering our wains,” she said.

“These dealers know these wains are vulnerable because of their addictions and are taking advantage of that. They don’t care as long as they have a bit of money in their pocket.

“They don’t care what heartache they cause.”

The Derry woman had tried many times to help her son beat his addiction.

He had been through various support and treatment services and she had even taken him to Knock to pray for an end to their nightmare.

“My mother said to me when Seán Pól started taking drugs, ‘Rosemary, you have lost your baby, your Seán Pól has gone to his addiction’.

“His addiction always came before anything. It was too hard when he came into certain company.

“I am not saying he could not have got drugs somewhere else but it was always a particular group that had a hold over not only Seán Pól but over a lot of youngsters in this town.

“It there was the proper help and resources available and those dealers were wiped off the streets then maybe there could be some kind of hope.”

The heartbroken mother wants urgent action so no other family has to go through what they are experiencing. And she has a message for young people: “Please stay clear of drugs because they wreck your life.”