Mum who was blinded by crime boss in horror assault says she was ‘left for dead’

Brave Olivia tells why she refused to back down after crime boss’s attack left her blind and with metal plates in face

This is the incredibly gutsy woman who’s putting crazed gangland boss Jim Carlisle behind bars after he blinded her in a brutal attack.

Olivia Creaney refused to drop charges of GBH, assault, intimidation and possessing a knife — despite Carlisle issuing threats to the Co Down mum of two to “murder her whole family”, forcing them to live elsewhere.

Carlisle, who has more than 170 criminal convictions including a deranged attack on a dog with a knife, was a close associate of murdered Northern gang boss Malcolm McKeown, who was shot dead four years ago.

But 32-year-old Olivia might just be Ulster’s bravest woman, as 42-year-old Carlisle has a history of beating people up and successfully threatening his victims into not pressing charges.

Olivia Creaney now

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday World, Olivia reveals the true horror of the savage attack carried out by career drug dealer and convicted thug Carlisle — who himself once survived a gangland murder bid.

She reveals how she resisted pressure from all quarters to drop the charges against the Craigavon gangster because she wanted her kids to know she had done the right thing by following through.

Olivia Creaney's scarred and battered face after the brutal attack

This week Carlisle pleaded guilty to a raft of charges at Craigavon Crown Court and will almost certainly be sent to jail when he’s sentenced in the autumn.

“He fractured both sides of my jaw, fractured my right eye socket, broke my nose, shattered my left eye socket and left me with a metal plate holding my face together and he left me with two bleeds in the back of eyes going into my brain,” Olivia told us.

“I had never met Jim Carlisle until the night he attacked me.

"He stomped on my face and kicked me in the head over and over again.

“And then he sent hoods to my door to tell me he was going to burn my mum’s house down and then go for my kids.

Jim Carlise battered Olivia Creaney in a savage assault

“After what he did I had to see it through in court. I had to show my daughter that it’s not acceptable for a woman, or anyone for that matter, to be treated like that.

“And I had to teach my son that you can’t treat a woman like that and expect to get away with it.”

On Wednesday Carlisle, originally from Craigavon but bailed to an address on the Harbour Road in Kilkeel, stood in the dock and entered guilty pleas to inflicting grievous bodily harm, one count of common assault, possessing a weapon, namely a knife, and attempted intimidation arising from events on October 28 2021.

Further charges of GBH with intent and having weapons were “left on the books” by the prosecution.

He is now facing up to five years behind bars.

Olivia had been hosting a fifth birthday party for her son on the day she was attacked.

“Jim came to my house looking for a man who was at the party,” says Olivia.

“I had never met Jim Carlisle until he turned up at my door. The man went outside and Jim attacked him. I went out and told them we were having a five-year-old’s birthday party.

“Jim waved a Stanley knife blade at me and tried to stab me but he cleared off when my partner turned up.”

Olivia couldn’t see following the unprovoked attack

Olivia rang the police to report the attack but she says they didn’t come out or ring her back.

Later that night Olivia went to the house of the man who had been at the party.

“He wasn’t in but I knew Jim Carlisle’s mum lived nearby and I called at her door looking for the man and I told her that her son had come to my house waving a knife around,” says Olivia.

“I went back to the man’s house and told him to stay away from my house as I didn’t want someone like Jim Carlisle ever coming to my front door again.

“When I opened his front door to leave, Jim was standing there and he just launched himself at me, punching me repeatedly in the face.

“When I hit the ground, he started kicking and stomping on me. As he battered me he made me beg for forgiveness. He wanted me to say sorry for going to his mum’s front door.

Jim Carlisle admitted battering the mother of two

“I was crying and shouting at him that he was the one who had come to a five-year-old’s birthday party with a knife.

“My eyes closed over and I couldn’t see anything, but I remember someone shouting at him, ‘You’re hitting a girl’ and he left me there for dead.”

Olivia says she was in a terrible state when her partner found her lying in the garden.

“I couldn’t see anything and had to get my fingers to force my eyes open,” she says.

“I got my phone and only for the fact it had fingerprint recognition I was able to get into it and dial the last number which by complete luck was my partner.

“When he arrived I saw the car lights coming through the fence and I stood up and then collapsed in his arms.”

She was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and soon after the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast but Olivia’s nightmare had only just begun.

“They said I needed emergency reconstruction surgery to fix my face,” she says. “The doctor told me ‘whoever did this to you meant to do you real harm, you’re lucky to be alive’. I told him ‘I don’t feel very lucky right now’.

“I kept asking about my kids, that’s all I cared about. I didn’t care about my face but the doctors kept telling me I had worry about myself.

“While I was in hospital I got a call from my friend who told me three men had just landed at her house to warn me to drop the charges or they’d burn my mummy out and then go for my kids.

“But I knew then I wasn’t going to be bullied or let him get away with this. The police came to see me in hospital.

“They found him after he attacked me covered in my blood. He’s a complete animal.”

Due to her injuries and the fact a threat had been made against her kids, Social Services had to get involved and deemed Olivia’s home unsafe for them to live.

“He intimidated me and because of that I lost my kids for the last 18 months,” she says. “Everyone wanted me to drop the charges but I refused. I knew I had to do the right thing.

“Jim pleaded not guilty all the way until this week when he was supposed to go to trial.

“I feel like boulders have been lifted off my shoulders now that he’s pleaded guilty to it all. I’ve been broken inside for so long.”

Olivia with her brother Jason arriving at court

Olivia continues to suffer agonising pain in her face and doctors have told her there are shattered parts of her cheekbone which she’ll just have to wait to disintegrate.

But now she says she will be fighting to get her kids back home.

“I have lost everything because of Jim Carlisle, so I refused to drop the charges because he couldn’t take anything else,” she says.

“I just want to get my kids back living here with me. The quad bike I bought for my son’s birthday is still sitting here.

“What kind of system punishes the victim for standing up to the bully by taking away her kids? It’s like they wanted me to drop the charges.”

And fighting back tears, she reveals: “My son suffers from autism and sensory issues and when I kiss him now I can’t feel anything because my face is completely numb. I’ve still got no feeling in the left side of my face.”

On Wednesday Olivia even filmed Carlisle as he stood outside Craigavon Courthouse as he tried to taunt the woman who had the guts to stand up to the deranged bully.

He can be heard shouting across the car park at Olivia, “it’s not a life sentence,” in a sinister warning that he won’t be in jail for ever for the attack on her.

Judge Patrick Lynch KC freed Carlisle on bail pending the completion of a pre-sentence probation report and victim impact statement, scheduling the plea and sentence to be heard on September 8.