Mum who stole Xmas decorations was smoking ‘ice’ and in a ‘drugs haze’, court told
Some of the thefts Rebecca McGrane had carried out were “nonsensical”, her solicitor Donal Quigley said.
A MOTHER of two who shoplifted at bottle of cola and Christmas decorations in “nonsensical” thefts was smoking “ice” and in a drugs haze at the time.
Rebecca McGrane (24) also admitted separate thefts of Christmas decorations and confectionery, as well as possession of a six-inch kitchen knife for her own safety.
Judge Bryan Smyth gave her a six-month sentence suspended for a year.
McGrane, of Carton Court, Poppintree, Ballymun, pleaded guilty to theft and possession of a weapon.
Dublin District Court heard she went to Centra on Ballymun Road on October 10, 2019 and stole €4 worth of confectionery. She went back to the shop a while later and took a bottle of cola worth 85c.
McGrane and a co-accused took Christmas decorations, clothing and other items worth €90 at Dunnes Stores, Henry Street on December 22 last year.
Gardaí saw McGrane acting suspiciously outside Supervalu, Ballymun at 2.40pm on October 29, 2019.
They found a sharply pointed kitchen knife with a six-inch blade on her person.
She shoplifted €14 worth of wine and meat at Circle K, Finglas on July 23 this year, and groceries at a Circle K on November 11 last year.
McGrane had no previous convictions.
Some of the thefts the accused had carried out were “nonsensical”, her solicitor Donal Quigley said.
McGrane had been smoking “ice” and cannabis at the time and did not remember an awful lot about the offences.
She lived near the Circle K where some of the offences happened. In relation to the Dunnes Stores theft, she was a “minor player” and did not really know what was going on, Mr Quigley said.
When she had the knife there was a “serious issue” going on for her.
Mr Quigley said McGrane, who had since detoxed, would not have had the knife if she had been in her right mind at the time.
The judge said this might explain the offence but it did not excuse it.
