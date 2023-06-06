Mum who robbed homeless man after witnessing partner’s murder spared jail for latest offence
Yasmin Stephens (29) was given a four-month suspended sentence for being an intruder in the car park in an incident last year
A woman who once robbed a homeless man hours after witnessing her own boyfriend’s murder has been spared jail for her latest offence – trespassing in a city car park.
Yasmin Stephens (29) was given a four-month suspended sentence for being an intruder in the car park in an incident last year.
The mother-of-one pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to trespassing at Fleet Street car park last August 7, when she was found on the premises with no valid excuse.
Judge Bryan Smyth was told another incident on St Stephen’s Green West last December 1, gardaí found her and others using drugs and told them to desist and leave. Stephens left but returned.
She had been addicted to drugs but was now “in a better place,” and on a community employment scheme, her lawyer said. This was a “testament to her character and courage.”
The latest charges were unrelated to events several years ago when a murder charge against Stephens was dropped and she admitted robbery.
Stephens’ boyfriend Kieran Farrelly (33) was shot dead by Sean Ducque in 2014.
Stephens had initially been charged with the murder, which she denied, but prosecutors dropped that charge, while Ducque was tried and jailed for the killing.
Both Stephens and Ducque were convicted of robbing a homeless man on a nearby street in the early hours of the following morning. Stephens was given a four-year suspended sentence in 2018 for the robbery.
Today's Headlines
LATEST | Kinahan cartel gang boss Liam Byrne says he will fight extradition back to UK for trial
'vacuous vanity' | Love Island is a ‘better looking Daíl’ with betrayal and backstabbing
SHocking | Boy violently attacked by gang of youths in park - police investigating footage
Recovery | Doireann Garrihy’s boyfriend Mark Mehigan opens up about his struggles with alcoholism
GUILTY PLEAS | Man (32) jailed for life after killing three generations of one family in horror fire
love match | Joanna Cooper says wedding to rugby star Conor Murray was ‘best day of our lives’
Intruder | Mum who robbed homeless man after witnessing partner’s murder spared jail for latest offence
Alleged attacks | Retired Irish army sergeant to go on trial accused of sexually assaulting male soldiers
all at sea | Dutch international footballer accused of involvement in massive coke shipment
Burrow brawl | Minister for Justice needs to ‘ramp up’ number of Gardaí after beach fight says TD