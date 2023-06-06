Mum who robbed homeless man after witnessing partner’s murder spared jail for latest offence

Yasmin Stephens (29) was given a four-month suspended sentence for being an intruder in the car park in an incident last year

​A woman who once robbed a homeless man hours after witnessing her own boyfriend’s murder has been spared jail for her latest offence – trespassing in a city car park.

Yasmin Stephens (29) was given a four-month suspended sentence for being an intruder in the car park in an incident last year.

The mother-of-one pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to trespassing at Fleet Street car park last August 7, when she was found on the premises with no valid excuse.

Judge Bryan Smyth was told another incident on St Stephen’s Green West last December 1, gardaí found her and others using drugs and told them to desist and leave. Stephens left but returned.

She had been addicted to drugs but was now “in a better place,” and on a community employment scheme, her lawyer said. This was a “testament to her character and courage.”

The latest charges were unrelated to events several years ago when a murder charge against Stephens was dropped and she admitted robbery.

Stephens’ boyfriend Kieran Farrelly (33) was shot dead by Sean Ducque in 2014.

Stephens had initially been charged with the murder, which she denied, but prosecutors dropped that charge, while Ducque was tried and jailed for the killing.

Both Stephens and Ducque were convicted of robbing a homeless man on a nearby street in the early hours of the following morning. Stephens was given a four-year suspended sentence in 2018 for the robbery.