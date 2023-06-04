Mum who abandoned baby during ‘crazed cannibal attack’ on woman appeals sentence

Nicole Keenan was convicted in March for the daylight attack in Longford town, which was captured on CCTV

Nicole Keenan was sentenced to seven months in prison

A woman who abandoned a young child in a buggy to assault another woman in “a crazed cannibal attack” has appealed her five-month prison sentence.

Nicole Keenan was convicted in March for the daylight attack in Longford town, which was captured on CCTV.

Judge Kenneth Connolly said Ms Keenan had “acted like a crazed cannibal” and said photos “shows piece of the missing abdomen” where the victim was bitten, according to the Longford Leader, which reported the appeal case this week.

Nicole and her twin sister Tia were sentenced in Longford District Court last March where they appeared on a charge of assaulting a woman in February 2022 on the town’s Main Street.

They were also charged with engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour during the incident, which came to an end when two gardai arrived at the scene.

Nicole Keenan was sentenced to seven months in prison

Garda Noelle Fahy gave evidence at the District Court hearing of how she and a male colleague noticed a man and a woman standing at the passenger door of a car.

She then realised there were two women on top of a third woman inside the car.

CCTV footage of the incident was played before Judge Vincent Deane, which showed Garda Fahy dragging Nicole Keenan from the car before arresting her moments later.

In the video Nicole Keenan and her sister were seen walking with a buggy down the town’s Main Street. Nicole was then seen moving towards the car stopped in traffic, leaving the buggy behind on the pavement and running towards the car.

She pulled open the door and climbed in as a man who got out of the car tried to drag her back out, but she got past him to continue the attack.

Rosaleen Ward’s victim impact statement was read out at that court hearing in which she said she no longer felt at ease when out in public.

Tia Keenan got a suspended sentence

“I feel extra vulnerable now that I am pregnant and I am very afraid that both these girls are going to beat me again.”

“Since the attack, I have been left with multiple scars on my arms and hip and I feel very self-conscious about showing my arms and hip and my hair has been falling out over the stress,” she said.

Judge Vincent Deane described the attack on Ms Ward as “serious” and one that would usually attract a seven-month jail term.

Tia Keenan

He said what especially troubled him was how Nicole Keenan could leave her young child on a busy street to carry out the assault.

“It is an aggravating factor that it happened on the main street and that she left her child without any care to go and carry out this vicious assault,” he said.

He sentenced her to seven months in prison with the final two suspended for two years, while her sister Tia got six months, which was fully suspended.

Nicole Keenan immediately lodged an appeal against the sentence.

At the recent appeal hearing Nicole Keenan’s case was adjourned until next October to allow for a probation report.