Mum settles for undisclosed sum and daughter (12) awarded €42k after rear-ending incident
Ms Kaloane alleged she had suffered injuries to her neck and shoulder and had been diagnosed with a cervical spine strain
A mother has settled for an undisclosed sum her €60,000 damages claim for injuries arising from a rear ending accident on the M50 as the Circuit Civil Court approved damages of €42,000 for her 12-year-old daughter.
Judge Elva Duffy heard that Denisa Kaloane had been driving her car, in which her daughter, Ana, was a passenger, near Exit 4 of the southbound motorway on January 29, 2020 when a car driven by Mayo man Mel Tansey collided “forcefully” with her vehicle.
Ms Kaloane, a 39-year-old home maker, of Glenageary Avenue, Glenageary, Co Dublin, had alleged she had suffered injuries to her neck and shoulder and had been diagnosed with a cervical spine strain. Judge Duffy was told Ms Kaloane’s case had been settled and could be struck out.
Her daughter, Ana, had sued Tansey, of The Farm, Cappacurry Road, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, for injuries arising out of the same accident in which her mother had been hurt and Judge Duffy approved a settlement offer of €22,000 for Ana.
The court heard that Ana had also been injured in a second accident in June 2021 and after hearing evidence of the accident involving another driver, Margaret Walsh, Judge Duffy assessed Ana’s personal injuries claim at €20,000.
Ana, in both cases, had sued the defendants through her mother.
